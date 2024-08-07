The first gold medal in boxing was determined at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Tuesday, with Kellie Harrington of Dublin, Ireland coming out victorious. This was the second straight gold medal for Harrington as she also won the gold medal in the women’s lightweight division (women’s 60 kilogram weight class) at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Harrington made boxing headlines after winning Olympic gold. That is because she announced her retirement at the age of 34 according to Andy Gray of the BBC, and then took her gold medal to a local care home in Paris on Wednesday located next to the Olympic village according to Andrew Horgan of the Irish Examiner.

Harrington’s gold medal in Paris

Harrington beat Alessia Mesiano of Italy 5-0 in the second round after receiving a first round bye. She then beat Angie Valdes of Colombia in the quarterfinals 5-o, and bronze medalist Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil 4-1 in the semifinals, before defeating silver medalist Wenlu Yang of China 4-1 in the gold medal bout. Shih-yi Wu of Chinese Taipei won the the other bronze medal.

Harrington’s gold medal in Tokyo

Harrington beat Ferreira 5-0 in the final. She also beat silver medalist Rebecca Nicoli of Italy 5-0 in the second round, Imane Khelif of Algeria in the quarterfinals, and bronze medalist Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand 3-2 in the semifinals.

World Champion

Harrington also won the Women’s World Lightweight Boxing Championship in New Delhi, India. She beat Laishram Sarita Devi of India 3-2 in the second round, Caroline Veyre of Canada 5-0 in the quarterfinals, Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan 5-0 in the semifinals, and Seesondee 3-2 to win gold.

Third Irish Olympic gold medalist in boxing

Harrington is Ireland’s only multiple Olympic gold medalist in boxing and third all-time. Michael Carruth won gold in the men’s welterweight division at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, and Katie Taylor won gold in the women’s lightweight division at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Seven Olympic medals in Paris

Ireland has now won seven Olympic gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (four gold medals and three bronze medals). The other three gold medalists were Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan (men’s lightweight double sculls rowing), Rhys McClenaghan (men’s gymnastics pommel horse), and Daniel Wiffen (men’s 800 metre freestyle swimming). The three Irish bronze medalists have been Wiffen (men’s 1500 metre freestyle swimming), Mona McSharry (women’s 100 metre breaststroke swimming), and Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle (men’s double sculls rowing).