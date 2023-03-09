NFL News and Rumors

Kelvin Beachum Says Kyler Murray Needs To Grow Up

Dan Girolamo
Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to improve his leadership abilities, he will need to “grow up a little bit.”

“It’s not a completed process,” Beachum said. “I didn’t say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he’s going to be just fine.

Kelvin Beachum Shares Advice He Would Give To Kyler Murray

Beachum, who is a free agent, believes Murray needs to become a leader as the “face of the franchise.”

“They paid him for a reason. They paid him because of his talent,” Beachum said. “He has the ability to lead. When you’re in that position, we need you to lead more. You’re the face of the franchise … you have to lead in every single capacity.”

In July 2022, Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension to stay with the Cardinals.

Murray’s maturity and leadership capabilities were questioned after a clause in the contract stated Murray had to study film for four hours per week during the season. The clause was later removed from the contract.

Jonathan Gannon Era Begins In Arizona

After a 4-13 season, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, while general manager Steve Keim stepped down from his duties.

This offseason, the Cardinals hired former Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to be the general manager. Then, Arizona hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to be their new head coach.

Gannon is excited to work with Murray, telling Peter King that he “doesn’t take this job” if the 25-year-old quarterback was not in Arizona.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
