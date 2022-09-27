Kenny Golladay ‘Beating myself up’ following crucial fumble vs the Cowboys

The New York Giants’ WR Kenny Golladay was beating himself up on Tuesday following his side’s loss to the Cowboys after vital fourth-quarter drop in the last minutes.

Golloday blew his big chance in the final quarter, as he fumbled a Daniel Jones ball on a third down with room to run for the first down. The 28-year old expressed his disappointment in his fumble following the match via the team’s transcript.

“I missed one opportunity, I wish I had it back.

“Me just not looking it all the way in. Me just trying to make a play for the team and get up the field. I was running before I really secured the ball. That’s pretty much all that that was. That’s stuff that can’t happen, especially when 8 is pretty much doing everything to get us the ball and to get us in position to win the football game.”

Kenny Golladay tonight: 3 targets

0 catches

2 drops He’s on the 2nd year of a 4yr/$72M contract. pic.twitter.com/PNZBfLOS6C — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 27, 2022

The dropped ball from Golladay pretty much epitomised his time at Big Blue so far, as the highly paid WR has struggled to fit in to the side since signing his four-year, $72 million deal a year ago.

“I want to be a guy that can make that play, so I definitely put that on myself. It was third down and that can’t happen.”

“It’s very difficult. I’m beating myself up about it,” he said. “I definitely wish I could have it back.”

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.