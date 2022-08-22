Kenny Pickett continues to impress for Steelers

Coming into the 2022 NFL draft, people didn’t believe that Kenny Pickett was going to be that good. There were reports that his measurements during the NFL combine weren’t impressive and that was holding a few teams back.

It’s interesting that those measurements made him drop in the draft, considering how well he did at the University of Pittsburgh. The Steelers decided to take a chance on him and it looks like that chance is starting to pay off.

Kenny Pickett Steelers QB1

NFL.com had the following to report on Pickett and Mitch Trubisky from his Mike Tomlin in the Steelers organization:

“That was all I planned to play him,” the Steelers coach said of Pickett. “I would’ve liked to have possessed the ball more in the first half and thus have a bigger body of work. Some things are outside of your control. We gotta get first downs for that to happen. “It’s probably who he is,” Tomlin said of Pickett’s ability to succeed under pressure. “I know he did it next door (at the University of Pittsburgh). He probably did it in high school and he probably did it in little league. Some things, people are born with.” “I thought Mitch played well,” Tomlin said of Trubisky. “I thought he created and extended some things when there wasn’t much there. But we’ve got to do a better job of protecting him and having some semblance of a run game if you want a fair evaluation, and I’m just being bluntly honest.” “We’ll address depth chart-related things over the next couple of days as we zero in on our next opportunity,” Tomlin said. “I don’t make knee-jerk reactions or statements following the performance.”

Can Pickett Beat Out Trubisky?

Kenny Pickett is still going to have a lot to prove if he’s going to be the QB1 this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. What he’s done during preseason so far certainly warrants him the opportunity to have a chance to be that.