Kenrich Williams signing multi-year extension with Thunder is tough news for other NBA teams

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made some impressive moves throughout the 2022 NBA offseason and that continued on Wednesday as they were able to re-sign Kenrich Williams to a multi-year contract.
Williams was a big name during the NBA Trade Deadline a season ago. Many were questioning why the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t trade him because he wasn’t getting the playing time that he deserved, but this clearly is the reason why. If Oklahoma City continues to not play him the minutes that he deserves, this contract will be somewhat questionable. He has a legitimate chance to be an Elite 3&D type of player if he can continue shooting the ball like he has the past two years, which is likely the reason why the Thunder decided to bring him back on a bigger deal.
Kenrich Williams Contract Extension
A press release from the Oklahoma City Thunder confirmed the signing,
“The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard/forward Kenrich Williams to a multi-year contract extension, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.
During the 2021-22 season, Williams saw time in 49 games and averaged 7.4 points on 46.1 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.9 minutes per game. The TCU product led all Thunder reserves with 108 total assists last season and scored in double figures in 14 games, third most among Thunder reserves.”
The Oklahoma City Thunder should feel confident about what they’re going to be able to do next season. With guys like Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Kenrich Williams, and Chet Holmgren, this Thunder team has a chance to make some noise in the Western Conference and possibly even make the playoffs.
They might decide to continue tanking next season to have a chance at drafting Victor Wembanyama, but they haven’t made that known just yet.
Oklahoma City signed Kenrich Williams to a four-year, $27.2 million contract extension.