Kenrich Williams signing multi-year extension with Thunder is tough news for other NBA teams

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made some impressive moves throughout the 2022 NBA offseason and that continued on Wednesday as they were able to re-sign Kenrich Williams to a multi-year contract.

Williams was a big name during the NBA Trade Deadline a season ago. Many were questioning why the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t trade him because he wasn’t getting the playing time that he deserved, but this clearly is the reason why. If Oklahoma City continues to not play him the minutes that he deserves, this contract will be somewhat questionable. He has a legitimate chance to be an Elite 3&D type of player if he can continue shooting the ball like he has the past two years, which is likely the reason why the Thunder decided to bring him back on a bigger deal.

Kenrich Williams Contract Extension

A press release from the Oklahoma City Thunder confirmed the signing,

“The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard/forward Kenrich Williams to a multi-year contract extension, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.