With the first Triple Crown race of the year just days away, horse racing fans are entering the final stretch in their preparation for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Find our 2023 Kentucky Derby cheat sheet, which includes the post position, odds, jockey, trainer, owner, career record, earnings, and Equibase Speed Figure for all 20 horses in the field.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be live from Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

The top three-year-old thoroughbreds will try to write their names in the history books by winning the first Triple Crown race of the year.

Kentucky Derby 2023 Morning Line Favorite

According to the top online sportsbooks, there is a nine percent chance that the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner will go on to win the Triple Crown. Forte enters the Kentucky Derby as the morning line favorite with 3-1 odds.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, the colt has six first-place finished in seven career starts and enters Churchill Downs with the most points on the road to the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Contenders

Angel of Empire and Two Phil’s were among the biggest movers on the odds board following the post position draw. Angel of Empire enters with +800 odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby while Two Phil’s comes in at +2000 odds.

Meanwhile, Derma Sotogake (+1200) is trying to become the first Japan-bred horse to win the Run for the Roses. The colt will have the odds stacked against him running out of Gate 17, which has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner in 43 starts.

Tapit Trice (+600), Practical Move (+1000), and Verifying (+1200) are among the other Kentucky Derby contenders to keep an eye on this weekend.

Best Kentucky Derby 2023 Longshots

Skinner (+2000), Confidence Game (+2500), and Disarm (+3300) are three longshots with a legitimate chance to ride into the winner’s circle.

Skinner and Disarm are two horses that could be relishing the increased 1 ¼ mile distance at the Kentucky Derby. Meanwhile, Confidence Game has already amassed two career victories at Churchill Downs.

Kentucky Derby 2023 Cheat Sheet

The horse racing experts at The Sports Daily have compiled a Kentucky Derby 2023 Cheat Sheet to help bettors make more informed decisions on Derby Day.

For a complete breakdown of the Kentucky Derby horses, including their jockey, trainer, owner, post position, odds, pedigree, and past performances, scroll down below.

Post Position Horse Odds Points Jockey Trainer Owner(s) Breeder Career Record Career Earnings Earnings Per Start Equibase Speed Figure Pedigree Running Style Auction Price 1 Hit Show +3300 60 Manuel Franco Brad H. Cox Gary and Mary West Gary and Mary West Stables Inc. 5 (3-1-0) $404,375 $80,875 99 Candy Ride (ARG) – Actress, by Tapit Stalker N/A 2 Verifying +1400 54 Tyler Gaffalioine Brad H. Cox Westerberg, Magnier, Mrs. John, Poulin, Jonathan, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B. Hunter Valley & Mountmellick Farm, LLC 6 (2-2-0) $489,900 $81,650 102 Justify – Diva Delite, by Repent Pacesetter $775,000 3 Two Phil’s +2000 123 Jareth Loveberry Larry Rivelli Patricia’s Hope LLC and Sagan, Phillip Phillip Sagan 8 (4-1-1) $683,450 $85,431 97 Hard Spun – Mia Torri by General Quarters Stalker $150,000 4 Confidence Game +2500 57 James Graham J. Keith Desormeaux Don’t Tell My Wife Stables Summer Wind Equine LLC 7 (3-1-2) $785,525 $112,218 104 Candy Ride (ARG) – Eblouissante, by Bernardini Pacesetter $25,000 5 Tapit Trice +600 150 Luis Saez Todd Pletcher Antony Beck Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. 5 (4-0-1) $883,650 $176,730 103 Tapit – Danzatrice by Dunkirk Closer $1,300,000 6 Kingsbarns +1200 100 Jose L. Ortiz Todd Pletcher Spendthrift Farm LLC Parks Investment Group, LLC 3 (3-0-0) $657,300 $219,100 100 Uncle Mo – Lady Tapit, by Tapit Pacesetter $800,000 7 Reincarnate +4000 45 John Velazquez Tim Yakteen SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan Woods Edge Farm, LLC 7 (2-3-2) $345,650 $49,379 103 Good Magic – Allanah, by Scat Daddy Pacesetter $775,000 8 Mage +1600 50 Javier Castellano Gustavo Delgado OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH Grandview Equine 3 (1-1-0) $247,200 $82,400 102 Good Magic.- Puca. by Big Brown Pacesetter $290,000 9 Skinner +2500 45 Juan Hernandez John Shirreffs C R K Stable LLC Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC 6 (1-0-3) $216,300 $36,050 104 Curlin – Winding Way, by Malibu Moon Closer $510,000 10 Practical Move +1000 160 Ramon A. Vazquez Tim Yakteen Amestoy, Leslie A., Amestoy, Jr., Pierre Jean and Beasley, Roger K. Chad Brown & Head of Plains Partners 7 (4-1-2) $884,200 $126,314 108 Practical Joke – Ack Naughty by Afleet Alex Stalker $230,000 11 Disarm +3300 46 Joel Rosario Steven M. Asmussen Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC 5 (1-2-2) $327,850 $65,570 95 Gun Runner – Easy Tap, by Tapit Stalker N/A 12 Jace’s Road +5000 45 Florent Geroux Brad H. Cox West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables Colts Neck Stables LLC 6 (2-0-2) $238,050 $39,675 101 Quality Road – Out Post, by Silver Deputy Pacesetter $510,000 13 Sun Thunder +5000 54 Brian Hernandez Jr. Kenneth G McPeek R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine Southern Equine Stables, LLC 6 (1-1-1) $247,500 $41,250 94 Into Mischief – Greenfield D’Oro, by Medaglia Deep Closer $400,000 14 Angel of Empire +1000 154 Flavien Prat Brad H. Cox Albaugh Family Stables LLC Forgotten Land Investment Inc & Black Diamond Equine Corp 6 (4-1-0) $1,069,375 $178,229 106 Classic Empire – Armony’s Angel by To Honor and Serve Stalker/Closer $70,000 15 Forte +250 190 Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable South Gate Farm 7 (6-0-0) $2,409,830 $344,261 106 Violence – Queen Caroline by Blame Stalker/Closer $110,000 16 Raise Cain +5000 64 Gerrardo Corrales Ben Colebrook Warren, Andrew N. and Warren, Rania Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC 7 (2-1-1) $296,328 $42,333 93 Violence – Lemon Belle, by Lemon Drop Kid Stalker/Closer $180,000 17 Derma Sotogake +1200 100 Christophe Lemaire Hidetaka Otonashi Hiroyuki Asanuma Shadai Farm 8 (4-0-2) $1,162,164 $145,271 N/A Mind Your Biscuits – Amour Poesie by Neo Universe Pacesetter $163,397 18 Rocket Can +4000 60 Junior Alvarado William I. Mott Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc. Woodford Thoroughbreds, LLC 7 (2-2-0) $383,413 $54,773 99 Into Mischief – Tension, by Tapit Stalker $245,000 19 Lord Miles +5000 105 Paco Lopez Saffie A. Joseph Jr. Vegso Racing Stable Vegso Racing Stable 5 (2-0-1) $451,100 $90,220 100 Curlin – Lady Esme by Majestic Warrior Stalker N/A 20 Continuar +6600 Invite Ryusel Sakai Yoshito Yahagi Lion Race Horse Co. Lake Villa Farm 5 (2-1-1) $337,889 $67,578 N/A Drefong – Pan de Ring, by King Kamehameha Closer $635,432