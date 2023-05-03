With the first Triple Crown race of the year just days away, horse racing fans are entering the final stretch in their preparation for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Find our 2023 Kentucky Derby cheat sheet, which includes the post position, odds, jockey, trainer, owner, career record, earnings, and Equibase Speed Figure for all 20 horses in the field.
The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be live from Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.
The top three-year-old thoroughbreds will try to write their names in the history books by winning the first Triple Crown race of the year.
Kentucky Derby 2023 Morning Line Favorite
According to the top online sportsbooks, there is a nine percent chance that the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner will go on to win the Triple Crown. Forte enters the Kentucky Derby as the morning line favorite with 3-1 odds.
Trained by Todd Pletcher, the colt has six first-place finished in seven career starts and enters Churchill Downs with the most points on the road to the Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby Contenders
Angel of Empire and Two Phil’s were among the biggest movers on the odds board following the post position draw. Angel of Empire enters with +800 odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby while Two Phil’s comes in at +2000 odds.
Meanwhile, Derma Sotogake (+1200) is trying to become the first Japan-bred horse to win the Run for the Roses. The colt will have the odds stacked against him running out of Gate 17, which has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner in 43 starts.
Tapit Trice (+600), Practical Move (+1000), and Verifying (+1200) are among the other Kentucky Derby contenders to keep an eye on this weekend.
Best Kentucky Derby 2023 Longshots
Skinner (+2000), Confidence Game (+2500), and Disarm (+3300) are three longshots with a legitimate chance to ride into the winner’s circle.
Skinner and Disarm are two horses that could be relishing the increased 1 ¼ mile distance at the Kentucky Derby. Meanwhile, Confidence Game has already amassed two career victories at Churchill Downs.
Kentucky Derby 2023 Cheat Sheet
The horse racing experts at The Sports Daily have compiled a Kentucky Derby 2023 Cheat Sheet to help bettors make more informed decisions on Derby Day.
For a complete breakdown of the Kentucky Derby horses, including their jockey, trainer, owner, post position, odds, pedigree, and past performances, scroll down below.
|Post Position
|Horse
|Odds
|Points
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Owner(s)
|Breeder
|Career Record
|Career Earnings
|Earnings Per Start
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Pedigree
|Running Style
|Auction Price
|1
|Hit Show
|+3300
|60
|Manuel Franco
|Brad H. Cox
|Gary and Mary West
|Gary and Mary West Stables Inc.
|5 (3-1-0)
|$404,375
|$80,875
|99
|Candy Ride (ARG) – Actress, by Tapit
|Stalker
|N/A
|2
|Verifying
|+1400
|54
|Tyler Gaffalioine
|Brad H. Cox
|Westerberg, Magnier, Mrs. John, Poulin, Jonathan, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B.
|Hunter Valley & Mountmellick Farm, LLC
|6 (2-2-0)
|$489,900
|$81,650
|102
|Justify – Diva Delite, by Repent
|Pacesetter
|$775,000
|3
|Two Phil’s
|+2000
|123
|Jareth Loveberry
|Larry Rivelli
|Patricia’s Hope LLC and Sagan, Phillip
|Phillip Sagan
|8 (4-1-1)
|$683,450
|$85,431
|97
|Hard Spun – Mia Torri by General Quarters
|Stalker
|$150,000
|4
|Confidence Game
|+2500
|57
|James Graham
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|Don’t Tell My Wife Stables
|Summer Wind Equine LLC
|7 (3-1-2)
|$785,525
|$112,218
|104
|Candy Ride (ARG) – Eblouissante, by Bernardini
|Pacesetter
|$25,000
|5
|Tapit Trice
|+600
|150
|Luis Saez
|Todd Pletcher
|Antony Beck
|Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd.
|5 (4-0-1)
|$883,650
|$176,730
|103
|Tapit – Danzatrice by Dunkirk
|Closer
|$1,300,000
|6
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|100
|Jose L. Ortiz
|Todd Pletcher
|Spendthrift Farm LLC
|Parks Investment Group, LLC
|3 (3-0-0)
|$657,300
|$219,100
|100
|Uncle Mo – Lady Tapit, by Tapit
|Pacesetter
|$800,000
|7
|Reincarnate
|+4000
|45
|John Velazquez
|Tim Yakteen
|SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan
|Woods Edge Farm, LLC
|7 (2-3-2)
|$345,650
|$49,379
|103
|Good Magic – Allanah, by Scat Daddy
|Pacesetter
|$775,000
|8
|Mage
|+1600
|50
|Javier Castellano
|Gustavo Delgado
|OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH
|Grandview Equine
|3 (1-1-0)
|$247,200
|$82,400
|102
|Good Magic.- Puca. by Big Brown
|Pacesetter
|$290,000
|9
|Skinner
|+2500
|45
|Juan Hernandez
|John Shirreffs
|C R K Stable LLC
|Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC
|6 (1-0-3)
|$216,300
|$36,050
|104
|Curlin – Winding Way, by Malibu Moon
|Closer
|$510,000
|10
|Practical Move
|+1000
|160
|Ramon A. Vazquez
|Tim Yakteen
|Amestoy, Leslie A., Amestoy, Jr., Pierre Jean and Beasley, Roger K.
|Chad Brown & Head of Plains Partners
|7 (4-1-2)
|$884,200
|$126,314
|108
|Practical Joke – Ack Naughty by Afleet Alex
|Stalker
|$230,000
|11
|Disarm
|+3300
|46
|Joel Rosario
|Steven M. Asmussen
|Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
|Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
|5 (1-2-2)
|$327,850
|$65,570
|95
|Gun Runner – Easy Tap, by Tapit
|Stalker
|N/A
|12
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|45
|Florent Geroux
|Brad H. Cox
|West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables
|Colts Neck Stables LLC
|6 (2-0-2)
|$238,050
|$39,675
|101
|Quality Road – Out Post, by Silver Deputy
|Pacesetter
|$510,000
|13
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|54
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|Kenneth G McPeek
|R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine
|Southern Equine Stables, LLC
|6 (1-1-1)
|$247,500
|$41,250
|94
|Into Mischief – Greenfield D’Oro, by Medaglia
|Deep Closer
|$400,000
|14
|Angel of Empire
|+1000
|154
|Flavien Prat
|Brad H. Cox
|Albaugh Family Stables LLC
|Forgotten Land Investment Inc & Black Diamond Equine Corp
|6 (4-1-0)
|$1,069,375
|$178,229
|106
|Classic Empire – Armony’s Angel by To Honor and Serve
|Stalker/Closer
|$70,000
|15
|Forte
|+250
|190
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Todd Pletcher
|Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable
|South Gate Farm
|7 (6-0-0)
|$2,409,830
|$344,261
|106
|Violence – Queen Caroline by Blame
|Stalker/Closer
|$110,000
|16
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|64
|Gerrardo Corrales
|Ben Colebrook
|Warren, Andrew N. and Warren, Rania
|Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC
|7 (2-1-1)
|$296,328
|$42,333
|93
|Violence – Lemon Belle, by Lemon Drop Kid
|Stalker/Closer
|$180,000
|17
|Derma Sotogake
|+1200
|100
|Christophe Lemaire
|Hidetaka Otonashi
|Hiroyuki Asanuma
|Shadai Farm
|8 (4-0-2)
|$1,162,164
|$145,271
|N/A
|Mind Your Biscuits – Amour Poesie by Neo Universe
|Pacesetter
|$163,397
|18
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|60
|Junior Alvarado
|William I. Mott
|Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc.
|Woodford Thoroughbreds, LLC
|7 (2-2-0)
|$383,413
|$54,773
|99
|Into Mischief – Tension, by Tapit
|Stalker
|$245,000
|19
|Lord Miles
|+5000
|105
|Paco Lopez
|Saffie A. Joseph Jr.
|Vegso Racing Stable
|Vegso Racing Stable
|5 (2-0-1)
|$451,100
|$90,220
|100
|Curlin – Lady Esme by Majestic Warrior
|Stalker
|N/A
|20
|Continuar
|+6600
|Invite
|Ryusel Sakai
|Yoshito Yahagi
|Lion Race Horse Co.
|Lake Villa Farm
|5 (2-1-1)
|$337,889
|$67,578
|N/A
|Drefong – Pan de Ring, by King Kamehameha
|Closer
|$635,432