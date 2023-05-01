Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby 2023: Forte Is Morning Line Favorite With 3-1 Odds

Author image
David Evans
4 min read
forte 2

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is fast approaching, and Forte, last year’s Champion 2-Year-Old Male, has emerged as the morning line favorite, despite drawing post 15. Meanwhile, the second favorite, Tapit Trice, has benefited from a favorable draw at post 5, which has been factored into its morning line odds.

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby
📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm
🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky
📺 TV Channel: NBC
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds (BetOnline): Forte +325 | Tapit Trice +600 | Angel of Empire +800

Morning Line Favorite Forte With Odds of 3-1

In the usual fashion of the Kentucky Derby, the morning line odds were released with the post position draw. Forte leads the market with odds of 3-1 despite his tough draw in gate 15. He is followed in the betting by stablemate Tapit Trice who has morning line odds of  5-1 after being drawn in gate 5, a favorable draw. The morning line odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby are as follows:

Gate No. Horse Morning Line Odds
1 Hit Show 30-1
2 Verifying 15-1
3 Two Phil’s 12-1
4 Confidence Game 20-1
5 Tapit Trice 5-1
6 Kingsbarns 12-1
7 Reincarnate 50-1
8 Mage 15-1
9 Skinner 20-1
10 Practical Move 10-1
11 Disarm 30-1
12 Jace’s Road 50-1
13 Sun Thunder 50-1
14 Angel of Empire 8-1
15 Forte 3-1 (Fav)
16 Raise Cain 50-1
17 Derma Sotogake 10-1
18 Rocket Can 30-1
19 Lord Miles 30-1
20 Continuar 50-1

Here are how the odds currently available at BetOnline compare:

Post Position Horse Odds Sportsbook
1 Hit Show +3300
BetOnline logo
2 Verifying +1400
BetOnline logo
3 Two Phil’s +2000
BetOnline logo
4 Confidence Game +2500
BetOnline logo
5 Tapit Trice +600
BetOnline logo
6 Kingsbarns +1200
BetOnline logo
7 Reincarnate +3300
BetOnline logo
8 Mage +1600
BetOnline logo
9 Skinner +2000
BetOnline logo
10 Practical Move +1000
BetOnline logo
11 Disarm +3300
BetOnline logo
12 Jace’s Road +5000
BetOnline logo
13 Sun Thunder +5000
BetOnline logo
14 Angel Of Empire
 +800
BetOnline logo
15 Forte +325
BetOnline logo
16 Raise Cain +5000
BetOnline logo
17 Derma Sotogake
 +1200
BetOnline logo
18 Rocket Can
 +4000
BetOnline logo
19 Lord Miles
 +5000
BetOnline logo
20 Continuar +6600
BetOnline logo
*Prices are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

Strong Campaigns for Forte and Tipit Trice

Forte’s 2022 campaign, featuring three Grade 1 victories, has positioned the colt as a formidable competitor in this year’s Run for the Roses. Despite drawing post 15, which isn’t ideal, Forte remains the morning line favorite with 3-1 odds. The horse’s trainer, Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, is no stranger to the Kentucky Derby winner’s circle, with two previous victories under his belt.

In contrast, Tapit Trice, also trained by Pletcher, has been fortunate to draw a favorable post position at number 5. This has been taken into account in the horse’s morning line odds, placing Tapit Trice as the second favorite with 5-1 odds. Tapit Trice has already demonstrated its prowess on the racetrack, securing back-to-back Kentucky Derby prep race wins at two different tracks.

As the excitement for the 2023 Kentucky Derby mounts, Forte’s performance will be closely watched to see if the colt can live up to its morning line favorite status and overcome the challenges presented by its draw. With skilled jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. in the saddle and Pletcher’s expert guidance, Forte has the right pieces in place to make it to the winner’s circle.

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
More News
