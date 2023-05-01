The 2023 Kentucky Derby is fast approaching, and Forte, last year’s Champion 2-Year-Old Male, has emerged as the morning line favorite, despite drawing post 15. Meanwhile, the second favorite, Tapit Trice, has benefited from a favorable draw at post 5, which has been factored into its morning line odds.
🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby
📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm
🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky
📺 TV Channel: NBC
🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds (BetOnline): Forte +325 | Tapit Trice +600 | Angel of Empire +800
Morning Line Favorite Forte With Odds of 3-1
In the usual fashion of the Kentucky Derby, the morning line odds were released with the post position draw. Forte leads the market with odds of 3-1 despite his tough draw in gate 15. He is followed in the betting by stablemate Tapit Trice who has morning line odds of 5-1 after being drawn in gate 5, a favorable draw. The morning line odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby are as follows:
|Gate No.
|Horse
|Morning Line Odds
|1
|Hit Show
|30-1
|2
|Verifying
|15-1
|3
|Two Phil’s
|12-1
|4
|Confidence Game
|20-1
|5
|Tapit Trice
|5-1
|6
|Kingsbarns
|12-1
|7
|Reincarnate
|50-1
|8
|Mage
|15-1
|9
|Skinner
|20-1
|10
|Practical Move
|10-1
|11
|Disarm
|30-1
|12
|Jace’s Road
|50-1
|13
|Sun Thunder
|50-1
|14
|Angel of Empire
|8-1
|15
|Forte
|3-1 (Fav)
|16
|Raise Cain
|50-1
|17
|Derma Sotogake
|10-1
|18
|Rocket Can
|30-1
|19
|Lord Miles
|30-1
|20
|Continuar
|50-1
Post Positions and Morning Line Odds for the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/O6VZbjD5QV
— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2023
Here are how the odds currently available at BetOnline compare:
|Post Position
|Horse
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|1
|Hit Show
|+3300
|
|2
|Verifying
|+1400
|
|3
|Two Phil’s
|+2000
|
|4
|Confidence Game
|+2500
|
|5
|Tapit Trice
|+600
|
|6
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|
|7
|Reincarnate
|+3300
|
|8
|Mage
|+1600
|
|9
|Skinner
|+2000
|
|10
|Practical Move
|+1000
|
|11
|Disarm
|+3300
|
|12
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|
|13
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|
|14
|Angel Of Empire
|+800
|
|15
|Forte
|+325
|
|16
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|
|17
|Derma Sotogake
|+1200
|
|18
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|
|19
|Lord Miles
|+5000
|
|20
|Continuar
|+6600
|
Strong Campaigns for Forte and Tipit Trice
Forte’s 2022 campaign, featuring three Grade 1 victories, has positioned the colt as a formidable competitor in this year’s Run for the Roses. Despite drawing post 15, which isn’t ideal, Forte remains the morning line favorite with 3-1 odds. The horse’s trainer, Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, is no stranger to the Kentucky Derby winner’s circle, with two previous victories under his belt.
In contrast, Tapit Trice, also trained by Pletcher, has been fortunate to draw a favorable post position at number 5. This has been taken into account in the horse’s morning line odds, placing Tapit Trice as the second favorite with 5-1 odds. Tapit Trice has already demonstrated its prowess on the racetrack, securing back-to-back Kentucky Derby prep race wins at two different tracks.
As the excitement for the 2023 Kentucky Derby mounts, Forte’s performance will be closely watched to see if the colt can live up to its morning line favorite status and overcome the challenges presented by its draw. With skilled jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. in the saddle and Pletcher’s expert guidance, Forte has the right pieces in place to make it to the winner’s circle.
