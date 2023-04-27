Kentucky Derby 2023: Horses, Entries, Odds, Points, and Earnings

The Kentucky Derby post position draw will take place on Monday, May 1st, 2023. Find the 2023 Kentucky Derby entries, along with the odds, points, and earnings of each horse running at Churchill Downs on May 6th, 2023.

The first leg of the famed Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby is the most exciting two minutes in sports.

Held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, the legendary horse race has captivated sports fans from around the world, as the top three-year-old thoroughbreds attempt to write their name in the history books.

With Derby Day right around the corner, we’ll take a look at the Kentucky Derby 2023 horses, go over the odds for all of the entries at Churchill Downs, and break down the career earnings of each horse.

How To Watch Kentucky Derby 2023: Date, Post Time, Odds, & TV Channel

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Kentucky Derby 2023

Kentucky Derby 2023 📅 Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 🕙 Post Time: 6:57 pm ET

6:57 pm ET 🏟 Location: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte +250 | Tapit Trice +650 | Practical Move +1000 | Angel of Empire +1000

Kentucky Derby Horses, Entries, & Points

Each year in the thoroughbred industry, an average of 20,000 foals are born but only a small fraction of these horses will ever have a chance to compete in the Run for the Roses.

In fact, only about 0.001 percent of the crop, or about 20 horses, will have a chance to run into the winner’s circle at the Kentucky Derby.

The road to the Kentucky Derby begins with prep races that run approximately five months before Derby Day. Beginning in September, the top thoroughbreds compete in a series of prep races and are ranked via a point system based on their performance.

Horses can earn points in each race based on a 10-4-2-1 scale with the first place finished earning the most points.

Check out the point scale below:

10 points go to the winner

4 points to the runner up

2 points to the third-place finisher

1 point to the fourth-place finisher

With the post position draw under a week away, the Kentucky Derby horses and entries have been released.

Coming in at first place, Forte is the odds-on favorite to win at Churchill Downs after earning 190 points. The colt has raced seven times in his career, earning six first-place finishes and $2,409,830 in career earnings, 107 percent more than any other horse in the field. For comparison, last year’s favorite, Epicenter, had only 164 points coming into the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Next up, Practical Move earned 160 points while Angel of Empire earned 154 points. Tapit Trice (150 points) and Two Phil’s (123 points) round out the top five horses with the most points heading into the 149th edition of the Run for the Roses.

For a complete breakdown of the Kentucky Derby horses, including their points, odds, career record, and earnings, check out the chart below.

Rank Horse Odds Points Career Record Career Earnings 1 Forte +250 190 7 (6-0-0) $2,409,830 2 Practical Move +1000 160 7 (4-1-2) $884,200 3 Angel of Empire +1000 154 6 (4-1-0) $1,069,375 4 Tapit Trice +650 150 5 (4-0-1) $883,650 5 Two Phil’s +2500 123 8 (4-1-1) $683,450 6 Lord Miles +4000 105 5 (2-0-1) $451,100 7 Derma Sotogake +1000 100 8 (4-0-2) $1,162,164 8 Kingsbarn +1200 100 3 (3-0-0) $657,300 9 Raise Cain +5000 64 7 (2-1-1) $296,328 10 Rocket Can +4000 60 7 (2-2-0) $383,413 11 Hit Show +3300 60 5 (3-1-0) $404,375 12 Confidence Game +3300 57 7 (3-1-2) $785,525 13 Verifying +1200 54 6 (2-2-0) $489,900 14 Sun Thunder +6600 54 6 (1-1-1) $247,500 15 Wild On Ice +10000 50 5 (3-0-1) $405,400 16 Mage +2000 50 3 (1-1-0) $247,200 17 Disarm +3300 46 5 (1-2-2) $327,850 18 Reincarnate +4000 45 7 (2-3-2) $345,650 19 Jace’s Road +5000 45 6 (2-0-2) $238,050 20 Continuar +3300 Invite 5 (2-1-1) $337,889 21 Skinner +2800 45 6 (1-0-3) $216,300 22 Cyclone Mischief +9000 45 7 (2-0-3) $246,350

Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds

After winning the Florida Derby, Forte, is the early favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable, Forte is priced as a heavy favorite on the odds board at +250.

However, the last two horses that opened with morning line odds of 3/1 or better have failed to end up in the winner’s circle. In fact, the last favorite to do so was Triple Crown winner Justify in 2018.

Right behind him, Tapit Trice comes in with 160 points and +650 odds to win to 2023 Kentucky Derby. Also trained by Pletcher, Tapit Trice finished 1st at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes with a Beyer Speed Figure of 105 and will be among the favorites with the best Kentucky Derby odds.

Another early favorite at Churchill Downs, Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move has +1000 odds to win the Run for the Roses. Undefeated so far this season under trainer Tim Yakteen, Practical Move owns a top Beyer Speed Figure of 108, the best of any horse running at Churchill Downs in 2023.

For a complete breakdown of the best horse racing odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, check out the chart below.

