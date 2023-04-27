The Kentucky Derby, often dubbed as the most exciting two minutes in sports, returns to captivate horse racing enthusiasts worldwide. With Forte emerging as the favorite , the 2023 edition promises an exhilarating showdown of exceptional horses, talented jockeys, and skilled trainers. The event is scheduled to take place on May 6th at 6:57 pm at the iconic Churchill Downs in Kentucky, with NBC providing the live broadcast.

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby

📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm

🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

📺 TV Channel: NBC

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte +250 | Tapit Trice +650 | Practical Move +1000 | Angel of Empire +1000

Complete List of 2023 Kentucky Derby Horses, Jockeys, and Trainers

Check out the complete list of runners and riders below:

Horse Jockey Trainer Forte Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd Pletcher Tapit Trice Luis Saez Todd Pletcher Derma Sotogake Christophe Lemaire Hidetaka Otonashi Angel of Empire Flavien Prat Brad Cox Practical Move Ramon Vazquez Tim Yakteen Kingsbarns TBD Todd Pletcher Skinner Juan Hernandez John Shirreffs Two Phil’s Jareth Loveberry Larry Rivelli Verifying Tyler Gaffalione Brad Cox Hit Show Manny Franco Brad Cox Mage Javier Castellano Gustavo Delgado Confidence Game James Graham Keith Desormeaux Disarm Joel Rosario Steve Asmussen Reincarnate John Velazquez Tim Yakteen Continuar Ryusei Sakai Yoshito Yahagi Lord Miles Paco Lopez Saffie Joseph Jr. Raise Cain TBD Ben Colebrook Rocket Can Junior Alvarado Bill Mott Sun Thunder Brian Hernandez, Jr. Kenny McPeek Jace’s Road Florent Geroux Brad Cox

Kentucky Derby 2023 Trainers

In this year’s Kentucky Derby, several accomplished and promising trainers will compete with their talented horses. The trainers play a crucial role in the preparation and performance of the racehorses. Esteemed trainers like Brad Cox, who boasts four horses in the race, and Todd Pletcher, with three horses, are among the noteworthy names competing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Here’s a brief synopsis of each trainer, including the number of horses they have in the race and their past successes.

Brad Cox: The top-earning trainer in North America this year brings four horses (Angel of Empire, Hit Show, Jace’s Road, Verifying) to the Derby. His only win in this race came after Medina Spirit’s disqualification in 2021.

Todd Pletcher: The Hall of Famer has three horses in the race (Current favorite Forte (+250), Kingsbarns, and second-favorite Tapit Trice (+650)) and aims for his third Derby victory to add to his impressive record.

Steve Asmussen: The winningest North American trainer of all time will enter the Derby with one horse, Disarm. Asmussen has yet to secure a Derby win despite having 24 starts in the race.

Tim Yakteen: With two horses, Practical Move and Reincarnate, Yakteen is looking to improve on last year’s 12th and 15th place finishes by his Derby debutants, Taiba and Messier.

Bill Mott: The Hall of Famer, with one Derby win with Country House via disqualification, will enter Rocket Can in his bid for another victory.

Ben Colebrook: Colebrook will enter his first Derby contender, Raise Cain, after a decade of training and a career-best earnings in 2018.

Gustavo Delgado: Delgado, a three-time winner of Venezuela’s Triple Crown equivalent, will enter Mage as his third Derby contender.

Keith Desormeaux: With a 2016 Derby runner-up and Preakness winner under his belt, Desormeaux will enter the race with Confidence Game.

Saffie Joseph Jr.: This Barbados native, coming off a career-best year, will enter his third Derby in four years with Lord Miles.

Kenny McPeek: With his eighth career Derby appearance, McPeek will enter Sun Thunder, hoping to improve on his previous best finish with runner-up Tejano Run in 1995.

Hidetaka Otonashi: The former Japanese jockey-turned-trainer will make his Derby debut with UAE Derby winner Derma Sotogake.

Larry Rivelli: First-time Derby entrant Two Phil’s will compete under Rivelli, who has 16 wins so far in 2023.

John Shirreffs: With a history of longshot success, Shirreffs will enter Skinner (+2200) after a last-minute entry due to another horse’s injury.

Yoshito Yahagi: This Japanese trainer has one horse, Continuar, competing. After winning the Japanese Triple Crown and two Breeders’ Cup races, Yahagi is looking to make an impact in his first Derby.

Kentucky Derby Jockeys

Jockeys, too, hold significant influence over the outcome of the race. Veteran riders like John Velazquez, a two-time Kentucky Derby winner, and Joel Rosario, the 2013 Derby victor, bring invaluable experience to the table. Additionally, the likes of Irad Ortiz Jr., Luis Saez, and Flavien Prat showcase their extraordinary talents, aiming to secure a win in the prestigious event.

Luis Saez: With his stock trending up in the horse racing world, Luis Saez has become a force to be reckoned with. He has consistently been among the top ten jockeys in terms of wins since 2017 and claimed his fourth championship meet title last year. In the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Saez will be riding second-favorite Tapit Trice, showcasing the great chemistry they have developed together.

Flavien Prat: Hailing from a horse training family in France, Flavien Prat has ridden horses in various countries before making a name for himself in the United States. After moving to New York to become a full-time jockey, Prat took the racing world by storm. In this year’s Kentucky Derby, he will be aboard one of the favorites with BetOnline, Angel of Empire (+1000), looking to add to his impressive record.

Joel Rosario: As one of the most successful and popular jockeys in the country, Joel Rosario has multiple Breeders’ Cup titles, two Belmont Stakes wins, and one Kentucky Derby championship under his belt. Hailing from the Dominican Republic, he began his professional career at the young age of 14. In the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Rosario will ride Disarm.

John Velazquez: An inductee of the National Museum of Racing, John Velazquez is a true legend in the horse racing industry. With a career that began in 1990, he has claimed 6,472 wins. Velazquez will be riding Reincarnate in this year’s Kentucky Derby, hoping to use his extensive experience to secure another win.

Irad Ortiz Jr.: Born into a family of horse jockeys in Puerto Rico, Irad Ortiz Jr. has become a popular name in the horse racing world. He recently won his fourth Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey and is the leading contender for the Jockeys Championship Meet. Ortiz will be riding the favorite Forte, the favorite for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. They have won all four derby prep races they participated in.

Complete List of Odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby

*Prices correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will showcase a diverse blend of exceptional horses, skilled trainers, and talented jockeys. With Forte leading the odds, fans can expect a thrilling event filled with intense competition and unforgettable moments. As the clock ticks down to the race day, the anticipation builds for yet another exciting chapter in the storied history of the Kentucky Derby.

