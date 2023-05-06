Notorious gambler and philanthropist Mattress Mack is back in the limelight, this time with a jaw-dropping $1.2 million bet on Angel Of Empire to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The Texas furniture tycoon, known for his daring wagers and generous acts, is no stranger to high-stakes bets.

Mattress Mack Finally Makes His Kentucky Derby Wager – $1.2 Million on Angel Of Empire

In the past, Mattress Mack, whose real name is Jim McIngvale, has placed huge bets on various sporting events. From wagering millions on the Houston Astros to more six figure bets on the NFL, his fearless betting has garnered attention time and again. Now, he’s set his sights on the prestigious Kentucky Derby.

The $1.2 million bet on Angel Of Empire has not gone unnoticed. What makes this bet particularly significant is that it’s been placed into the parimutuel pool. This means that the odds of the other horses in the race will be impacted by Mack’s massive wager. As a result, the entire betting landscape for the 2023 Kentucky Derby has shifted.

MATTRESS MACK JUST PLACED A $1.2 MILLION DOLLAR BET ON ANGEL OF EMPIRE TO WIN THE KENTUCKY DERBY 🔥 (@gallerysports) pic.twitter.com/y9AbDjWWKp — br_betting (@br_betting) May 6, 2023

When it comes to horse racing bets, Mattress Mack doesn’t leave anything to chance. He has a dedicated team of analysts who meticulously study each race, ensuring the best possible outcome for his investments. This analytical approach has led him to put his faith in Angel Of Empire, a horse that’s already making waves in the racing world.

Mattress Mack has a whole analytics team to help with his horse racing bets 😳 (@gallerysports) pic.twitter.com/Pm5hHzol4j — br_betting (@br_betting) May 6, 2023

Currently, Angel Of Empire is the frontrunner with odds of +425 at top US sportsbooks. Hot on its heels are Tapit Trice at +500 and Japanese-bred Dermo Sotogake at +600. With such a strong lineup of contenders, the 2023 Kentucky Derby promises to be an exhilarating race to watch.

As the anticipation builds, racing enthusiasts can’t help but wonder if Mattress Mack’s bet will pay off. After all, his previous bets have had mixed results. While he’s experienced both victories and losses, one thing is certain: the spotlight will be on Angel Of Empire at the 2023 Kentucky Derby, thanks to Mack’s daring wager.

