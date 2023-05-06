Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the famed Houston furniture store owner and prolific sports bettor, met Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby. McIngvale, known for placing huge bets on various sporting events, has lost millions betting against Mahomes in the past.

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to Super Bowl victories in 2020 and 2023. However, Mattress Mack bet big against Mahomes and the Chiefs several times.

In 2020, he placed a $1 million bet on the San Francisco 49ers to defeat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. McIngvale also wagered $1 million on the Houston Texans to triumph over the Chiefs during the divisional round. However, Mahomes emerged victorious, causing significant losses for Mattress Mack.

“You Cost Me Millions,” Mattress Mack Tells Patrick Mahomes

During their encounter at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, McIngvale jokingly informed Mahomes of his losses, saying, “You cost me millions betting against you.” The quarterback responded with some friendly advice, suggesting that McIngvale bet on him next time instead of against him.

This interaction between Mattress Mack & Patrick Mahomes 🤣🤣

Mattress Mack is no stranger to high-stakes betting at the Derby. This year, he plans to wager $2 million on a horse just before the race begins. However, he has not revealed his choice yet. As the anticipation builds, racing enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on McIngvale’s decision.

Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, is a big time spender on the #KentuckyDerby. He plans to bet $2 million on a horse right before the race, but he’s not telling who yet. pic.twitter.com/j2YdOVpiyl — Andrew Henderson (@andrwfhenderson) May 6, 2023

Kentucky Derby Favorite Scratched Hours Before Race With Bruised Foot

The initial favorite for the race, Forte, was scratched just hours before the event due to concerns about a bruised foot. This development has led to Tapit Trice taking over as the new favorite, with odds of +375. The competition remains fierce, with Angel of Empire at +500 and Japanese-bred Derma Sotogake at +625 trailing closely behind.

Churchill Downs is buzzing with excitement as horse racing fans eagerly await the outcome of the 2023 Kentucky Derby. With Mattress Mack’s track record of high-stakes betting and Mahomes’ presence, this year’s event is set to be an unforgettable one.

As the race unfolds, many will be watching to see if Mattress Mack can turn his luck around with a big winning bet.

