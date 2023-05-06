Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby 2023: Mattress Mack Tells Patrick Mahomes He Lost Millions Betting Against Him at Churchill Downs

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
3 min read
mahomes mattress mack kentucky derby

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the famed Houston furniture store owner and prolific sports bettor, met Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby. McIngvale, known for placing huge bets on various sporting events, has lost millions betting against Mahomes in the past.

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to Super Bowl victories in 2020 and 2023. However, Mattress Mack bet big against Mahomes and the Chiefs several times.

In 2020, he placed a $1 million bet on the San Francisco 49ers to defeat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. McIngvale also wagered $1 million on the Houston Texans to triumph over the Chiefs during the divisional round. However, Mahomes emerged victorious, causing significant losses for Mattress Mack.

“You Cost Me Millions,” Mattress Mack Tells Patrick Mahomes

During their encounter at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, McIngvale jokingly informed Mahomes of his losses, saying, “You cost me millions betting against you.” The quarterback responded with some friendly advice, suggesting that McIngvale bet on him next time instead of against him.

Mattress Mack is no stranger to high-stakes betting at the Derby. This year, he plans to wager $2 million on a horse just before the race begins. However, he has not revealed his choice yet. As the anticipation builds, racing enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on McIngvale’s decision.

Kentucky Derby Favorite Scratched Hours Before Race With Bruised Foot

The initial favorite for the race, Forte, was scratched just hours before the event due to concerns about a bruised foot. This development has led to Tapit Trice taking over as the new favorite, with odds of +375. The competition remains fierce, with Angel of Empire at +500 and Japanese-bred Derma Sotogake at +625 trailing closely behind.

Churchill Downs is buzzing with excitement as horse racing fans eagerly await the outcome of the 2023 Kentucky Derby. With Mattress Mack’s track record of high-stakes betting and Mahomes’ presence, this year’s event is set to be an unforgettable one.

As the race unfolds, many will be watching to see if Mattress Mack can turn his luck around with a big winning bet.

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby NFL News and Rumors
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
Verifying Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Verifying Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Horse Racing
Hit Show Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Hit Show Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby 2023 Viewership Expected To Set Record After Rich Strike Win
Kentucky Derby 2023 Viewership Expected To Set Record After Rich Strike Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Horse Racing
Kay Adams poses for photo
Kay Adams Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Reincarnate Is The Play
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
Horse Racing
Printable Kentucky Derby 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide: Horses, Odds, Post Positions, Jockeys, Trainers, & Horse Racing Stats
Printable Kentucky Derby 2023 Cheat Sheet & Betting Guide: Horses, Odds, Post Positions, Jockeys, Trainers, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Horse Racing
College GameDay - September 17, 2016
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Confidence Game, Rocket Can Provide Value
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
Horse Racing
DRF Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions: Milkowski Predicts Derma Sotogake as Winner
DRF Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions: Milkowski Predicts Derma Sotogake as Winner
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
More News
Arrow to top