Racing

Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon Results: Antonio Marchi Wins Back-To-Back, Rachel Kennedy Finishes 1st in Women’s Division

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
Kentucky Derby Mini Marathon Results

The Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon took place on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The annual tradition allows the best marathon runners in Kentucky to compete in a race ahead of the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs. Find the 2023 Kentucky Derby Mini Marathon results for the men’s and women’s divisions, along with the payouts and prizes for this year’s winners.

Antonio Marchi won the Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon with a time of 2:24:20:40 and set the pace by running 5:30/mi. He finished 1 minute and 1 second ahead of second-place Corbin Harris and 5:51 ahead of third-place finisher Michael Deren.

Marchi is the first back-to-back winner in the men’s mini-marathon since Bryan Morseman won the Kentucky Derby Marathon in 2015 and 2016 by running a 5:30/mi pace or better in each of those races.

In the women’s division, there was a new winner in 2023, as Rachel Kennedy ran a blistering 6:32/mi pace to finish the mini-marathon in 2:51:18, good for the 11th-best mark among all competitors.

Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon Men’s Results

Place

 Name Time Pace

Diff
1 Antonio Marchi

Bib 753

 02:24:20 5:30/mi
2 Corbin Harris

Bib 773

 02:25:21 5:33/mi 00:01:01
3 Michael Deren

Bib 602

 02:30:12 5:44/mi 00:05:51
4 Chris Striegel

Bib 756

 02:36:54 5:59/mi 00:12:34
52 Carl Nelson

Bib 603

 02:37:18 6:00/mi 00:12:58
6-1 Daniel Sillivant

Bib 638

 02:38:34 6:03/mi 00:14:14
71 Benny Shirrell

Bib 31

 02:39:47 6:06/mi 00:15:26
8-2 Ali Faraji-Tajrishi

Bib 627

 02:40:45 6:08/mi 00:16:24
9 Michael Conte

Bib 635

 02:46:36 6:21/mi 00:22:16
10 Andrew Danner

Bib 629

 02:47:47 6:24/mi 00:23:27

Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon Women’s Results

Place

 Name Time Pace

Diff
1 Rachel Kennedy

Bib 32

 02:51:18 6:32/mi
2 Cassandra Martin

Bib 750

 03:00:19 6:53/mi 00:09:01
3 Melanie Griffiths

Bib 626

 03:02:55 6:59/mi 00:11:37
4 Amrita Iyengar

Bib 645

 03:08:29 7:11/mi 00:17:11
5 Deborah Fletcher

Bib 2456

 03:13:40 7:23/mi 00:22:21
6 Becca Pizzi

Bib 2477

 03:14:50 7:26/mi 00:23:32
73 Leanna Guinn

Bib 604

 03:19:09 7:36/mi 00:27:51
8-1 Cameron Peters

Bib 2464

 03:19:17 7:36/mi 00:27:59
9 Gina Passanisi

Bib 2514

 03:19:37 7:37/mi 00:28:19
10-1 Iris Lenauer

Bib 2643

 03:21:14 7:41/mi 00:29:56

Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini-Marathon Prize Money & Winner’s Share

The top three male and female runners are eligible to earn a prize for their performance in the Kentucky Derby Mini-Marathon. The winners in both the men’s and women’s races took home a cool $2,000 in cash prizes. Meanwhile, second-place finishers will earn $1,000 and third-place finishers will take home $750 in 2023.

The top three finishers from the male and female divisions will also receive a Derby Festival miniMarathon Tall Mint Julep cup from Louisville Stoneware

Top 3 Finishers & Payouts

Men’s Results

  • Antonio Marchi — $2,000
  • Corbin Harris — $1,000
  • Michael Deren — $750

Women’s Results

  • Rachel Kennedy — $2,000
  • Cassandra Martin — $1,000
  • Melanie Griffiths — $750

Age Groups

  • 15 and Under
  • 16-19
  • 20-24
  • 25-29
  • 30-34
  • 35-39
  • 40-44
  • 45-49
  • 50-54
  • 55-59
  • 60-64
  • 65-69
  • 70-74
  • 80-84
  • 85+
Topics  
Kentucky Derby Racing
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Racing

Racing
Breeders Cup Rhode Island

Top 5 Ontario Horse Racing Sportsbooks For Breeders Cup Betting | ON Sports Betting Guide

Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 4 2022
Racing
Belmont Stakes Runners
2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draws & Odds for Belmont Park Race
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jun 11 2022
Racing
mo donegal
Belmont Stakes 2022: Mo Donegal Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jun 11 2022
Racing
we people
Belmont Stakes 2022: We The People Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jun 11 2022
Racing
golden glider
Belmont Stakes 2022: Golden Glider Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jun 11 2022
Racing
Barber Road Belmont Stakes
Belmont Stakes 2022: Barber Road Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jun 11 2022
Racing
Nest Belmont Stakes
Belmont Stakes 2022: Nest Odds, Horse Profile and Pedigree
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jun 11 2022
More News
Arrow to top