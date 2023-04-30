The Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon took place on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The annual tradition allows the best marathon runners in Kentucky to compete in a race ahead of the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs. Find the 2023 Kentucky Derby Mini Marathon results for the men’s and women’s divisions, along with the payouts and prizes for this year’s winners.

Antonio Marchi won the Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon with a time of 2:24:20:40 and set the pace by running 5:30/mi. He finished 1 minute and 1 second ahead of second-place Corbin Harris and 5:51 ahead of third-place finisher Michael Deren.

Marchi is the first back-to-back winner in the men’s mini-marathon since Bryan Morseman won the Kentucky Derby Marathon in 2015 and 2016 by running a 5:30/mi pace or better in each of those races.

In the women’s division, there was a new winner in 2023, as Rachel Kennedy ran a blistering 6:32/mi pace to finish the mini-marathon in 2:51:18, good for the 11th-best mark among all competitors.

Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon Men’s Results

Place Name Time Pace Diff 1 Antonio Marchi Bib 753 02:24:20 5:30/mi — 2 Corbin Harris Bib 773 02:25:21 5:33/mi 00:01:01 3 Michael Deren Bib 602 02:30:12 5:44/mi 00:05:51 4 Chris Striegel Bib 756 02:36:54 5:59/mi 00:12:34 52 Carl Nelson Bib 603 02:37:18 6:00/mi 00:12:58 6-1 Daniel Sillivant Bib 638 02:38:34 6:03/mi 00:14:14 71 Benny Shirrell Bib 31 02:39:47 6:06/mi 00:15:26 8-2 Ali Faraji-Tajrishi Bib 627 02:40:45 6:08/mi 00:16:24 9 Michael Conte Bib 635 02:46:36 6:21/mi 00:22:16 10 Andrew Danner Bib 629 02:47:47 6:24/mi 00:23:27

Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon Women’s Results

Place Name Time Pace Diff 1 Rachel Kennedy Bib 32 02:51:18 6:32/mi — 2 Cassandra Martin Bib 750 03:00:19 6:53/mi 00:09:01 3 Melanie Griffiths Bib 626 03:02:55 6:59/mi 00:11:37 4 Amrita Iyengar Bib 645 03:08:29 7:11/mi 00:17:11 5 Deborah Fletcher Bib 2456 03:13:40 7:23/mi 00:22:21 6 Becca Pizzi Bib 2477 03:14:50 7:26/mi 00:23:32 73 Leanna Guinn Bib 604 03:19:09 7:36/mi 00:27:51 8-1 Cameron Peters Bib 2464 03:19:17 7:36/mi 00:27:59 9 Gina Passanisi Bib 2514 03:19:37 7:37/mi 00:28:19 10-1 Iris Lenauer Bib 2643 03:21:14 7:41/mi 00:29:56

Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini-Marathon Prize Money & Winner’s Share

The top three male and female runners are eligible to earn a prize for their performance in the Kentucky Derby Mini-Marathon. The winners in both the men’s and women’s races took home a cool $2,000 in cash prizes. Meanwhile, second-place finishers will earn $1,000 and third-place finishers will take home $750 in 2023.

The top three finishers from the male and female divisions will also receive a Derby Festival miniMarathon Tall Mint Julep cup from Louisville Stoneware

Top 3 Finishers & Payouts

Men’s Results

Antonio Marchi — $2,000

Corbin Harris — $1,000

Michael Deren — $750

Women’s Results

Rachel Kennedy — $2,000

Cassandra Martin — $1,000

Melanie Griffiths — $750

