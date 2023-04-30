The Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon took place on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The annual tradition allows the best marathon runners in Kentucky to compete in a race ahead of the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs. Find the 2023 Kentucky Derby Mini Marathon results for the men’s and women’s divisions, along with the payouts and prizes for this year’s winners.
Antonio Marchi won the Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon with a time of 2:24:20:40 and set the pace by running 5:30/mi. He finished 1 minute and 1 second ahead of second-place Corbin Harris and 5:51 ahead of third-place finisher Michael Deren.
Marchi is the first back-to-back winner in the men’s mini-marathon since Bryan Morseman won the Kentucky Derby Marathon in 2015 and 2016 by running a 5:30/mi pace or better in each of those races.
In the women’s division, there was a new winner in 2023, as Rachel Kennedy ran a blistering 6:32/mi pace to finish the mini-marathon in 2:51:18, good for the 11th-best mark among all competitors.
Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon Men’s Results
Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini Marathon Women’s Results
Kentucky Derby 2023 Mini-Marathon Prize Money & Winner’s Share
The top three male and female runners are eligible to earn a prize for their performance in the Kentucky Derby Mini-Marathon. The winners in both the men’s and women’s races took home a cool $2,000 in cash prizes. Meanwhile, second-place finishers will earn $1,000 and third-place finishers will take home $750 in 2023.
The top three finishers from the male and female divisions will also receive a Derby Festival miniMarathon Tall Mint Julep cup from Louisville Stoneware
Top 3 Finishers & Payouts
Men’s Results
- Antonio Marchi — $2,000
- Corbin Harris — $1,000
- Michael Deren — $750
Women’s Results
- Rachel Kennedy — $2,000
- Cassandra Martin — $1,000
- Melanie Griffiths — $750
Age Groups
- 15 and Under
- 16-19
- 20-24
- 25-29
- 30-34
- 35-39
- 40-44
- 45-49
- 50-54
- 55-59
- 60-64
- 65-69
- 70-74
- 80-84
- 85+