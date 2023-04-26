Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds: Forte, Tapit Trice Are Early Favorites in the Field

David Evans
It’s that time of year again, when the excitement of the Kentucky Derby fills the air. As we approach the iconic race on May 6th, all eyes are on the early favorites, Forte and Tapit Trice, as they look to follow in the footsteps of legendary winners such as Secretariat, Seattle Slew, and American Pharoah.

Forte and Tapit Trice Lead the Way Early Favorites for 2023 Kentucky Derby

With odds at top sportsbooks currently favoring Forte (+250) and Tapit Trice (+650), the early favorites for the 2023 Kentucky Derby are set. Both horses have impressive records and are trained by the esteemed Todd Pletcher, who will be looking for his third winner in the prestigious race.

Other contenders for the Kentucky Derby include Practical Move, Angel of Empire, and Derma Sotagake, all with odds of +1000. Let’s take a look at the odds on the complete field below:

 

Horse Odds Sportsbook
Forte +250 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +650 BetOnline logo
Practical Move +1000 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +1000 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotagake +1000 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1200 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Mage +2000 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +2500 BetOnline logo
Skinner +2800 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +3300 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +3300 BetOnline logo
Continuar +3300 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +4000 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Lord Miles +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +6600 BetOnline logo
Wild On Ice +10000 BetOnline logo

Forte Already over $2 Million in Career Prize Money

Forte, the current favorite, is ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. and has amassed an impressive $2,409,830 in career earnings with six wins from seven starts. Although Forte’s sire, Violence, had his racing career cut short due to injury, the colt has shown no signs of struggling with the 1 ¼-mile distance of the Derby.

With a stalking running style, Forte is expected to be a tough contender if he gets a good pace and a clean trip. In his last prep race, he narrowly defeated Mage, another Derby contender with odds at +2000.

Tapit Trice Looking for Five Wins in a Row

The second favorite, Tapit Trice, is jockeyed by Luis Saez and has earned $883,650 from four wins in five starts. He enters the Kentucky Derby on a four-race winning streak and is admired for his stunning gray appearance.

Tapit Trice has a strong pedigree, showcasing his ability to handle the demanding distance of the Derby. In his most recent race, Tapit Trice bested Verifying, another Derby contender with odds at +1200, by a neck at Keeneland.

Todd Pletcher, the mastermind behind both Forte and Tapit Trice, already boasts two Kentucky Derby wins under his belt: Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017. With a record 62 career entries in the race, Pletcher is looking to add to his impressive Kentucky Derby legacy.

As the anticipation builds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, all eyes are on early favorites Forte and Tapit Trice as they prepare to make their mark in horse racing history. With Todd Pletcher at the helm, these two formidable contenders are sure to give spectators a thrilling race.

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
