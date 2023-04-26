It’s that time of year again, when the excitement of the Kentucky Derby fills the air. As we approach the iconic race on May 6th, all eyes are on the early favorites, Forte and Tapit Trice, as they look to follow in the footsteps of legendary winners such as Secretariat, Seattle Slew, and American Pharoah.

Forte and Tapit Trice Lead the Way Early Favorites for 2023 Kentucky Derby

With odds at top sportsbooks currently favoring Forte (+250) and Tapit Trice (+650), the early favorites for the 2023 Kentucky Derby are set. Both horses have impressive records and are trained by the esteemed Todd Pletcher, who will be looking for his third winner in the prestigious race.

Other contenders for the Kentucky Derby include Practical Move, Angel of Empire, and Derma Sotagake, all with odds of +1000. Let’s take a look at the odds on the complete field below:

Forte Already over $2 Million in Career Prize Money

Forte, the current favorite, is ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. and has amassed an impressive $2,409,830 in career earnings with six wins from seven starts. Although Forte’s sire, Violence, had his racing career cut short due to injury, the colt has shown no signs of struggling with the 1 ¼-mile distance of the Derby.

With a stalking running style, Forte is expected to be a tough contender if he gets a good pace and a clean trip. In his last prep race, he narrowly defeated Mage, another Derby contender with odds at +2000.

Tapit Trice Looking for Five Wins in a Row

The second favorite, Tapit Trice, is jockeyed by Luis Saez and has earned $883,650 from four wins in five starts. He enters the Kentucky Derby on a four-race winning streak and is admired for his stunning gray appearance.

Tapit Trice has a strong pedigree, showcasing his ability to handle the demanding distance of the Derby. In his most recent race, Tapit Trice bested Verifying, another Derby contender with odds at +1200, by a neck at Keeneland.

Todd Pletcher, the mastermind behind both Forte and Tapit Trice, already boasts two Kentucky Derby wins under his belt: Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017. With a record 62 career entries in the race, Pletcher is looking to add to his impressive Kentucky Derby legacy.

As the anticipation builds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, all eyes are on early favorites Forte and Tapit Trice as they prepare to make their mark in horse racing history. With Todd Pletcher at the helm, these two formidable contenders are sure to give spectators a thrilling race.

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023