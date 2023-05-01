It’s officially May and race fans know what that means, it’s derby season! We’re prepping for the 14th edition of the Run for the Roses!

Over the last eight years, the Kentucky Derby winners have largely been horses that have run in the top three wire-to-wire. However, last year’s winner, Rich Strike, defied this trend and won after starting from the back of the pack, making an epic late charge to stun everyone. This year’s favorite, Forte, is expected to be among the top runners along with other strong contenders like Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns. Everyone is expecting another quick and exciting 149th Run for the Roses.

The Road to the Kentucky Derby

The Florida Derby has a strong track record of producing Kentucky Derby winners, with 24 horses going on to win both races. Forte, this year’s Kentucky Derby favorite, also won the Florida Derby and has been the favorite to win at Churchill Downs since last fall. The Blue Grass Stakes and Champagne Stakes have each produced 23 Kentucky Derby champions. This year’s Blue Grass Stakes winner was Tapit Trice, while Blazing Sevens won the Champagne Stakes in October. Although Blazing Sevens will not run in this year’s Kentucky Derby, Two Phil’s, who won the Jeff Ruby Stakes, which has produced three Kentucky Derby champions, may have a chance with odds of 21-1.

Possible Bet Types for the Kentucky Derby

Unsure of how you can bet on the Kentucky Derby? Here are some of the simplest ways to make a bet on a horse race:

An exacta bet requires you to correctly pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order, while a trifecta bet requires you to pick the first-, second-, and third-place finishers in the correct order. A superfecta bet is the most difficult but also offers the biggest payout. You must pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order to win.

For example, a $2 exacta returned $4,101.20 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike and Epicenter, while a $1 trifecta returned $14,870.70 with Rich Strike, Epicenter, and Zandon. A $1 superfecta returned a staggering $321,500.10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter, Zandon, and Simplification.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 Kentucky Derby

2023 Kentucky Derby Odds

2023 Kentucky Derby Predictions and Picks

When looking at a field of this size, sometimes it’s a bit easier to start with who you can’t see winning it, typically using past results.

Here are 11 that I’m crossing off right away:

Confidence Game

Continuar

Disarm

Hit Show

Jace’s Road

Lord Miles

Raise Cain

Reincarnate

Sun Thunder

Two Phil’s

Verifying

Predictions To Win, Place, Show

1. Tapit Trice (+600)

After a lot of back and forth, it became harder and harder to deny the fact the Tapit Trice is my favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. With his four-race win streak and recent victories in the Blue Grass (G1) and Tampa Bay Derby(G3), this colt is hitting on all cylinders. Despite not breaking well in these races, he has shown impressive closing speed and was able to blow past his rivals in the stretch. His win in the Blue Grass was particularly impressive, as he showed the ability to stalk the leaders and fight hard for the win. This experience may help him in the crowded field of the Kentucky Derby. He’s consistently shown his ability to fight and to be able to finish hard and pull away. If he can get into a good position early and unleash his impressive closing kick, Tapit Trice has the potential to win the Run for the Roses.

2. Forte (+300)

I really do love this horse and he’s shown he can compete in a multitude of ways. With a five-race win streak and three consecutive Grade 1 wins under his belt, he has proven himself to be a talented and capable runner. His ability to win both as a stalker and by rallying from off the pace gives him a strategic advantage, and his ability to run well over a variety of tracks further enhances his credentials. However, Forte’s connections will need to be mindful of his positioning in the Kentucky Derby, as they don’t want him to be too far back early on. As far as his ability to win, my main concern is the quality of races he’s recently competed in and the style in which he ran. The reality was he was the quickest horse by far and they trust him to hang back, but that can create trouble in the Derby when the true quickness of the competition sets in. Either way, with a good trip and a strong finish, Forte will be a force to be reckoned with on Derby day. He’s the favorite for a reason and could be worth a sprinkle to win outside of building a tri or superfecta.

3. Angel of Empire (+800)

Angel of Empire is a three-year-old colt who has competed in races from 2022 to 2023. He is sired by Classic Empire and out of the To Honor and Serve mare, Armony’s Angel, which is where the name is derived. Angel of Empire’s late-closing style could be advantageous in the Kentucky Derby, as long as he can navigate the crowded field. His recent performances, including his victory in the Arkansas Derby (G1) and his progression from his second-place finish in the Smarty Jones to his win in the Risen Star (G2), suggest that he is in top form. His impressive turn of foot in the Arkansas Derby, where he earned his first triple-digit Brisnet Speed rating, indicates that he has the ability to compete with the top contenders in the Race for the Roses.