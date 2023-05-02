The 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 6, 2023. The derby is arguably the most popular horse racing event of the year. The race also attracts a ton of bettors as $233.03 million was bet on the 2022 Kentucky Derby. If you bet on the winning horse in 2023 Kentucky, what would be the payout?

2023 Kentucky Derby Prize Money

Post Positions and Morning Line Odds for the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/O6VZbjD5QV — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2023

The 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby will have a purse of $3 million.

The team behind the winning horse will take home $1.86 million. Second place will take home $600,000, and third will receive $300,000.

For bettors, over $150 million is awarded to bettors who wage on the race.

The race is 1.25 miles and typically lasts about two minutes. This year’s post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET.

What is the 2023 Kentucky Derby Payout When Betting On The Favorite?

If you were to bet on the favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, what would the payout be?

As of May 1, the favorite in the Kentucky Derby is Forte. Right now, Forte is listed as a 3-1 favorite on the Kentucky Derby’s official website.

If you were to bet $100 on Forte to win the derby and he wins, you would profit $300 for a total payout of $400.

BetOnline has a similar number to the official website with Forte at +325.

If you bet $100 at +325, you would profit $325 for a total payout of $400.

