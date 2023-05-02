Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby 2023: Which Post Positions Have Produced The Most Winners?

Dan Girolamo
Photo of Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby revealed the post positions for its 149th edition set to take place on Saturday, May 6. The race will be held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Post positions play an integral role in determining the outcome of the race. What are post positions, and which spots have produced the most winners at the Kentucky Derby?

What are post positions at the Kentucky Derby?

The post position is the location of the horse at the starting gate. The horse that starts closest to the rail is in the No. 1 post position. The higher the number, the further away the horse is from the inside rail.

Post position matters because it will affect how the jockey guides a horse through a race. The shortest distance on any track is on the rail. However, drawing the No. 1 post position makes the horse susceptible to getting cut off and boxed out by faster horses. If the horse is too far off the rail, it will need to run a longer distance.

The sweet spot tends to be in the middle, where horses can be close enough to the rail, but far enough away to make a move and not get cut off.

Barring any scratches, 20 horses are scheduled to run in the Kentucky Derby.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post positions have been announced. Forte (+325), the favorite at BetOnline, drew post position No. 15. The last horse to win in No. 15 was 2020’s Authentic.

Kentucky Derby 2023: Which Post Positions Have Produced The Most Winners?

Which post positions have produced the most winners?

The No. 5 post position at the Kentucky Derby has produced the most winners with 10, the most recent victory coming from Always Dreaming in 2017.

No. 10 has garnered the second-most wins with 9. However, it’s been almost two decades since the victory by 2005’s Giacomo, the last horse to win coming out of Gate No. 10 won. Gates No. 1, No. 7, and No. 8 have all produced eight winners.

Last year’s winner, Rich Strike, won coming out of post position No. 20, the second time a horse won from that spot.

Check out the chart below for the history of post positions at the Kentucky Derby.

Post Most Recent Winner Starts Wins Win % In-The-Money Finishes ITM % 2022 Result
1 Ferdinand (1986) 93 8 8.60% 18 19.40% Mo Donegal, 5th place
2 Affirmed (1978) 93 7 7.50% 25 26.90% Happy Jack, 14th place
3 Real Quiet (1998) 93 5 5.40% 20 21.50% Epicenter, 2nd place
4 Super Saver (2010) 93 5 5.40% 15 16.10% Summer Is Tomorrow, 20th place
5 Always Dreaming (2017) 93 10 10.80% 22 23.70% Smile Happy, 8th place
6 Sea Hero (1993) 93 2 2.20% 13 14.00% Messier, 15th place
7 Mandaloun (2021) 92 8 8.70% 20 21.70% Crown Pride, 13th place
8 Mine that Bird (2009) 92 8 8.70% 18 19.60% Charge It, 17th place
9 Riva Ridge (1972) 89 4 4.50% 18 20.20% Tiz the Bomb, 9th place
10 Giacomo (2005) 86 9 10.50% 25 29.10% Zandon, 3rd place
11 Winning Colors (1988) 82 2 2.40% 12 14.60% Pioneer of Medina, 19th place
12 Canonero II (1971) 78 3 3.80% 9 11.50% Taiba, 12th place
13 Nyquist (2016) 76 5 6.60% 17 22.40% Simplification, 4th place
14 Carry Back (1961) 66 2 3.00% 14 21.20% Barber Road, 6th place
15 Authentic (2020) 61 6 9.80% 9 14.80% White Abarrio, 16th place
16 Animal Kingdom (2011) 50 4 8.00% 10 20.00% Cyberknife, 18th place
17 N/A 43 0 0.00% 3 7.00% Classic Causeway, 11th place
18 Country House (2019) 35 2 5.70% 6 17.10% Tawny Port, 7th place
19 I’ll Have Another (2012) 30 1 3.30% 2 6.70% Zozos, 10th place
20 Rich Strike (2022) 18 2 11.10% 3 16.70% Rich Strike, 1st place

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

