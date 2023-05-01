Kentucky Derby 2023 Post Positions, Odds, & Contenders

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post position draw took place on Monday afternoon. Find the official Kentucky Derby 2023 post positions, along with the updated betting odds for all 20 horses running at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The wait for the 2023 Kentucky Derby is entering its final stretch, as the post positions for the 149th Run for the Roses have finally been released.

Unlike like year, several of the Kentucky Derby contenders drew favorable post positions in 2023.

Morning line favorite Forte drew post position No. 15, a gate known for producing winner’s at Churchill Downs. Gate 15 has produced six winners in 61 starts, good for a winning percentage of 9.8 percent, fourth among all posts.

The only post positions with a higher winning percentage are Gate 20 (11.1%), Gate 5 (10.8%), and Gate 10 (10.5%).

Kentucky Derby Contenders Draw Favorable Post Positions

Forte wasn’t the only early betting favorite to draw a gate with a history for producing Kentucky Derby winners.

Tapit Trice and Practical Move drew Gates No. 5 and No. 10, respectively. Gates 5 and 10 are also among the post positions that have produced the most Kentucky Derby winners, which should make this year’s Run for the Roses a very exciting race

Other Kentucky Derby contenders include: Kingsbarns (Gate 12), Verifying (Gate 2), and Derma Sotogake (Gate 17).

Among them, Japanese horse Derma Sotogake drew post position No. 17, which has failed to produce a Kentucky Derby winner in 42 starts. As a result, Derma Sotogake’s odds to win the Kentucky Derby have shifted from +1000 to +1200 at the best online racebooks.

Since the post position draw, Skinner, Confidence Game, and Two Phil’s were among the biggest movers on the Kentucky Derby odds board. Skinner’s odds moved from +2800 to +2000 while Confidence Game moved from +3300 to +2500. Meanwhile, Two Phil’s has moved from +2500 to +2000 after drawing post No. 3.

Check out results of the Kentucky Derby post position draw, along with the updated odds for all 20 horses running at Churchill Downs.

Post Position Horse Odds Jockey Trainer Career Record Career Earnings Equibase Speed Figure 1 Hit Show +3300 Manuel Franco Brad H. Cox 5 (3-1-0) $404,375 99 2 Verifying +1400 Tyler Gaffalioine Brad H. Cox 6 (2-2-0) $489,900 102 3 Two Phil’s +2000 Jareth Loveberry Larry Rivelli 8 (4-1-1) $683,450 97 4 Confidence Game +2500 James Graham J. Keith Desormeaux 7 (3-1-2) $785,525 104 5 Tapit Trice +600 Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 5 (4-0-1) $883,650 103 6 Kingsbarns +1200 Jose L. Ortiz Todd Pletcher 3 (3-0-0) $657,300 100 7 Reincarnate +4000 John Velazquez Tim Yakteen 7 (2-3-2) $345,650 103 8 Mage +1600 Javier Castellano Gustavo Delgado 3 (1-1-0) $247,200 102 9 Skinner +2000 Juan Hernandez John Shirreffs 6 (1-0-3) $216,300 104 10 Practical Move +1000 Ramon A. Vazquez Tim Yakteen 7 (4-1-2) $884,200 108 11 Disarm +3300 Joel Rosario Steven M. Asmussen 5 (1-2-2) $327,850 95 12 Jace’s Road +5000 Florent Geroux Brad H. Cox 6 (2-0-2) $238,050 101 13 Sun Thunder +5000 Brian Hernandez Jr. Kenneth G McPeek 6 (1-1-1) $247,500 94 14 Angel of Empire +800 Flavien Prat Brad H. Cox 6 (4-1-0) $1,069,375 106 15 Forte +250 Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher 7 (6-0-0) $2,409,830 106 16 Raise Cain +5000 Gerardo Corrales Ben Colebrook 7 (2-1-1) $296,328 93 17 Derma Sotogake +1200 Christophe Lemaire Hidetaka Otonashi 8 (4-0-2) $1,162,164 N/A 18 Rocket Can +4000 Junior Alvarado William I. Mott 7 (2-2-0) $383,413 99 19 Lord Miles +5000 Paco Lopez Saffie A. Joseph Jr. 5 (2-0-1) $451,100 100 20 Continuar +6600 Ryusel Sakai Yoshito Yahagi 5 (2-1-1) $337,889 N/A

