Kentucky Derby 2023 Post Positions, Odds, & Contenders

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post position draw took place on Monday afternoon. Find the official Kentucky Derby 2023 post positions, along with the updated betting odds for all 20 horses running at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
The wait for the 2023 Kentucky Derby is entering its final stretch, as the post positions for the 149th Run for the Roses have finally been released.
Unlike like year, several of the Kentucky Derby contenders drew favorable post positions in 2023.
Morning line favorite Forte drew post position No. 15, a gate known for producing winner’s at Churchill Downs. Gate 15 has produced six winners in 61 starts, good for a winning percentage of 9.8 percent, fourth among all posts.
The only post positions with a higher winning percentage are Gate 20 (11.1%), Gate 5 (10.8%), and Gate 10 (10.5%).
Kentucky Derby Contenders Draw Favorable Post Positions
Forte wasn’t the only early betting favorite to draw a gate with a history for producing Kentucky Derby winners.
Tapit Trice and Practical Move drew Gates No. 5 and No. 10, respectively. Gates 5 and 10 are also among the post positions that have produced the most Kentucky Derby winners, which should make this year’s Run for the Roses a very exciting race
Other Kentucky Derby contenders include: Kingsbarns (Gate 12), Verifying (Gate 2), and Derma Sotogake (Gate 17).
Among them, Japanese horse Derma Sotogake drew post position No. 17, which has failed to produce a Kentucky Derby winner in 42 starts. As a result, Derma Sotogake’s odds to win the Kentucky Derby have shifted from +1000 to +1200 at the best online racebooks.
Since the post position draw, Skinner, Confidence Game, and Two Phil’s were among the biggest movers on the Kentucky Derby odds board. Skinner’s odds moved from +2800 to +2000 while Confidence Game moved from +3300 to +2500. Meanwhile, Two Phil’s has moved from +2500 to +2000 after drawing post No. 3.
Check out results of the Kentucky Derby post position draw, along with the updated odds for all 20 horses running at Churchill Downs.
Post Position
Horse
Odds
Jockey
Trainer
Career Record
Career Earnings
Equibase Speed Figure
1
Hit Show
+3300
Manuel Franco
Brad H. Cox
5 (3-1-0)
$404,375
99
2
Verifying
+1400
Tyler Gaffalioine
Brad H. Cox
6 (2-2-0)
$489,900
102
3
Two Phil’s
+2000
Jareth Loveberry
Larry Rivelli
8 (4-1-1)
$683,450
97
4
Confidence Game
+2500
James Graham
J. Keith Desormeaux
7 (3-1-2)
$785,525
104
5
Tapit Trice
+600
Luis Saez
Todd Pletcher
5 (4-0-1)
$883,650
103
6
Kingsbarns
+1200
Jose L. Ortiz
Todd Pletcher
3 (3-0-0)
$657,300
100
7
Reincarnate
+4000
John Velazquez
Tim Yakteen
7 (2-3-2)
$345,650
103
8
Mage
+1600
Javier Castellano
Gustavo Delgado
3 (1-1-0)
$247,200
102
9
Skinner
+2000
Juan Hernandez
John Shirreffs
6 (1-0-3)
$216,300
104
10
Practical Move
+1000
Ramon A. Vazquez
Tim Yakteen
7 (4-1-2)
$884,200
108
11
Disarm
+3300
Joel Rosario
Steven M. Asmussen
5 (1-2-2)
$327,850
95
12
Jace’s Road
+5000
Florent Geroux
Brad H. Cox
6 (2-0-2)
$238,050
101
13
Sun Thunder
+5000
Brian Hernandez Jr.
Kenneth G McPeek
6 (1-1-1)
$247,500
94
14
Angel of Empire
+800
Flavien Prat
Brad H. Cox
6 (4-1-0)
$1,069,375
106
15
Forte
+250
Irad Ortiz Jr.
Todd Pletcher
7 (6-0-0)
$2,409,830
106
16
Raise Cain
+5000
Gerardo Corrales
Ben Colebrook
7 (2-1-1)
$296,328
93
17
Derma Sotogake
+1200
Christophe Lemaire
Hidetaka Otonashi
8 (4-0-2)
$1,162,164
N/A
18
Rocket Can
+4000
Junior Alvarado
William I. Mott
7 (2-2-0)
$383,413
99
19
Lord Miles
+5000
Paco Lopez
Saffie A. Joseph Jr.
5 (2-0-1)
$451,100
100
20
Continuar
+6600
Ryusel Sakai
Yoshito Yahagi
5 (2-1-1)
$337,889
N/A
