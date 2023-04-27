The Kentucky Derby purse is valued at $3 million in 2023. Learn more about the Kentucky Derby purse, payouts, and winner’s share for the 149th edition of the Run for the Roses.

The Kentucky Derby offers the biggest purse among the three Triple Crown races.

With $3 million on the line, the world’s best horses, trainers, and jockeys travel to Churchill Downs for a chance to etch their names in horse racing history.

Compared to the other Triple Crown races, the Kentucky Derby offers two times the prize money with the winner earning a total payout of $1.86 million.

Kentucky Derby Purse 2023

For the fifth straight year, the Kentucky Derby purse is valued at $3 million, making it by far the most lucrative Triple Crown race.

In fact, the Run for the Roses offers double the amount of prize money compared to both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

How Much Does the Kentucky Derby Winner Get?

Not only will the winner of the Kentucky Derby race be showered in roses but the winner will receive $1.86 million, which is more than 60 percent of the total purse.

Jockeys earn approximately 10 percent of the horse’s earnings, meaning the winning jockey would take home a projected $186,000.

Kentucky Derby 2023 Purse Payout

With 20 entries in the field, only a quarter of the Kentucky Derby horses are paid. In the industry, the top-four horses are considered to be in the money but the top five horses will earn a share of the $3 million purse.

Check out the Kentucky Derby 2023 purse payouts below.

Place Prize Money 1 $1.86 million 2 $600,000 3 $300,000 4 $150,000 5 $90,000

Kentucky Derby Purse Compared to Other Triple Crown Races

Compared to the other Triple Crown races, the Kentucky Derby is far more lucrative for owners and trainers. It’s the only race of the year that features 20 horses in the field. Meanwhile, the Preakness and Belmont Stakes only feature 14 and 12 horses, respectively.

The Run for the Roses is one of the oldest horse races in the world and arguably the greatest sporting spectacle in the country. The event kicks off the Triple Crown and only the Kentucky Derby winner can truly have an opportunity to make history every year.

Check out the chart for the Triple Crown purses this year.

Race Date Purse Kentucky Derby May 6, 2023 $3 million Preakness Stakes May 20, 2023 $1.5 million Belmont Stakes June 10, 2023 $1.5 million

