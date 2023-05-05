Kentucky Derby 2023 Sleeper Picks: Kingsbarns Among Best Longshot Bets

Kingsbarns is a horse that you need to know in this field. He has an excellent post position at 6, his father Uncle Mo was an excellent race horse, and oh ya, he’s never lost a race that he’s entered before. That’s right, this young colt has a 3-0 record in his young career. I think he should be way closer to the top of the pak of the betting odds, yet here we are. Let’s get to know Kingsbarns, a horse I legitimately believe will contend come Saturday.
Getting To Know Kingsbarns
Kingsbarns Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Todd Pletcher’s remarkable success as a trainer did not come by chance but rather was a product of his upbringing, education, and hard work. The son of a trainer himself, Pletcher pursued his passion for animal science by earning a degree from the University of Arizona Race Track Industry Program. During his studies, he worked for renowned trainers such as Henry Moreno, Charlie Whittingham, and D. Wayne Lukas, which provided him with invaluable experience. Soon after graduation, Pletcher joined Lukas’ team and spent seven years there before venturing out on his own. In a short period of time, he became one of the top trainers in the world, overseeing a massive operation with 200 horses in leading tracks across the country.
Pletcher’s success is evidenced by his impressive roster of champions, including Uncle Mo, Rags to Riches, Lawyer Ron, and English Channel, to name a few. He has also earned numerous accolades, such as six Eclipse Awards as the outstanding trainer, and achieved significant milestones like his 3,000th victory in 2012. In 2014, he continued his dominance by leading all trainers in purse earnings, graded stakes, and stakes wins, which secured his seventh career Eclipse Award. In short, Pletcher’s unwavering dedication and expertise have made him a true legend in the world of horse racing.
Kingsbarns History And Results
|Horse
|Kingsbarns
|Post Position
|6
|Odds
|+1200
|Points
|100
|Jockey
|Jose Ortiz
|Trainer
|Todd Pletcher
|Owner(s)
|Spendthrift Farm LLC
|Breeder
|Parks Investment Group
|Pedigree
|Uncle Mo – Lady Tapit, by Tapit
|Auction Price
|$800,000
Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.
|Kentucky Derby Horses
|Kentucky Derby Odds
|Play
|Forte
|+325
|Tapit Trice
|+600
|Practical Move
|+800
|Angel Of Empire
|+1000
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|Derma Sotagake
|+1200
|Verifying
|+1400
|Mage
|+1600
|Two Phil’s
|+2000
|Confidence Game
|+2500
|Skinner
|+2500
|Hit Show
|+3300
|Disarm
|+3300
|Reincarnate
|+4000
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|Lord Miles
|+5000
|Continuar
|+6600
A Valuable Longshot
It’s important for bettors to keep an eye on Kingsbarns. I like this horse a lot. Excellent pedigree and excellent success. This particular horse has been gaining a lot of hype leading up to the Kentucky Derby and for good reason. Kingsbarns has emerged victorious in every race he’s entered, including the 2023 Louisiana Derby. Honestly, I’m taken aback by the long odds he’s getting at Churchill Downs. He’s put on an impressive display in all three of his wins, consistently finishing strong while conserving his energy from start to finish. It’s only fair that Kingsbarns is considered a front-runner in the race. Even though he’s only participated in three races so far, he’s sure to be in peak condition for the Kentucky Derby. The odds of +1200 seem to be underselling his true potential.