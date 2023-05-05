Kentucky Derby 2023 Sleeper Picks: Kingsbarns Among Best Longshot Bets

Kingsbarns is a horse that you need to know in this field. He has an excellent post position at 6, his father Uncle Mo was an excellent race horse, and oh ya, he’s never lost a race that he’s entered before. That’s right, this young colt has a 3-0 record in his young career. I think he should be way closer to the top of the pak of the betting odds, yet here we are. Let’s get to know Kingsbarns, a horse I legitimately believe will contend come Saturday.

Getting To Know Kingsbarns

Kingsbarns Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Todd Pletcher’s remarkable success as a trainer did not come by chance but rather was a product of his upbringing, education, and hard work. The son of a trainer himself, Pletcher pursued his passion for animal science by earning a degree from the University of Arizona Race Track Industry Program. During his studies, he worked for renowned trainers such as Henry Moreno, Charlie Whittingham, and D. Wayne Lukas, which provided him with invaluable experience. Soon after graduation, Pletcher joined Lukas’ team and spent seven years there before venturing out on his own. In a short period of time, he became one of the top trainers in the world, overseeing a massive operation with 200 horses in leading tracks across the country.

Pletcher’s success is evidenced by his impressive roster of champions, including Uncle Mo, Rags to Riches, Lawyer Ron, and English Channel, to name a few. He has also earned numerous accolades, such as six Eclipse Awards as the outstanding trainer, and achieved significant milestones like his 3,000th victory in 2012. In 2014, he continued his dominance by leading all trainers in purse earnings, graded stakes, and stakes wins, which secured his seventh career Eclipse Award. In short, Pletcher’s unwavering dedication and expertise have made him a true legend in the world of horse racing.

Kingsbarns History And Results

Kingsbarns is a promising young racehorse that made a great start to his 3-year-old season by winning his debut race at Gulfstream Park on January 14, 2023. He continued his winning streak in his next race, a 1 mile & 40-yard allowance optional claiming race at Tampa Bay Downs on February 12, where he won by an impressive 7 3/4 lengths. Kingsbarns then moved up to the Grade 2 $1 million Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds on March 25 for his third start, and despite being the 9-2 odds second choice in a field of 12 horses, he controlled the pace and won in wire-to-wire fashion, finishing 3 1/2 lengths ahead of his closest competitor. This victory earned him 100 points toward the Road to the Kentucky Derby, ensuring his spot in the starting gate for the prestigious event.

Horse Kingsbarns Post Position 6 Odds +1200 Points 100 Jockey Jose Ortiz Trainer Todd Pletcher Owner(s) Spendthrift Farm LLC Breeder Parks Investment Group Pedigree Uncle Mo – Lady Tapit, by Tapit Auction Price $800,000

A Valuable Longshot

It’s important for bettors to keep an eye on Kingsbarns. I like this horse a lot. Excellent pedigree and excellent success. This particular horse has been gaining a lot of hype leading up to the Kentucky Derby and for good reason. Kingsbarns has emerged victorious in every race he’s entered, including the 2023 Louisiana Derby. Honestly, I’m taken aback by the long odds he’s getting at Churchill Downs. He’s put on an impressive display in all three of his wins, consistently finishing strong while conserving his energy from start to finish. It’s only fair that Kingsbarns is considered a front-runner in the race. Even though he’s only participated in three races so far, he’s sure to be in peak condition for the Kentucky Derby. The odds of +1200 seem to be underselling his true potential.