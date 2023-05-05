Kentucky Derby 2023 Sleeper Picks: Two Phil’s Among Best Longshot Bets

Much of betting the derby is trying to identify value, and it’s hard to find longer value on any horse but Two Phil’s. He comes in a winner of his last race, in an excellent post position, and the kind of Speed Figure it takes to truly compete in the Race for the Roses. Let’s check out why you should highly consider Two Phil’s as a legitimate sleeper in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
Getting To Know Two Phil’s
Two Phil’s Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
|Horse
|Two Phil’s
|Post Position
|3
|Odds
|+2000
|Points
|100
|Jockey
|Jarreth Loveberry
|Trainer
|Larry Rivelli
|Owner(s)
|Patricia’s Hope LLC
|Breeder
|Philip Hagan
|Pedigree
|Mia Tora – Hard Spun
|Auction Price
|$150,000
Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.
|Kentucky Derby Horses
|Kentucky Derby Odds
|Play
|Forte
|+325
|Tapit Trice
|+600
|Practical Move
|+800
|Angel Of Empire
|+1000
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|Derma Sotagake
|+1200
|Verifying
|+1400
|Mage
|+1600
|Two Phil’s
|+2000
|Confidence Game
|+2500
|Skinner
|+2500
|Hit Show
|+3300
|Disarm
|+3300
|Reincarnate
|+4000
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|Lord Miles
|+5000
|Continuar
|+6600
A Valuable Longshot
Two Phil’s began his career in June 2022, winning a maiden race at Churchill Downs. However, he faced some challenges in his first race, as he was pushed back by four lengths due to traffic problems. Despite this setback, he showed improvement in his next race at the Shakopee Juvenile Stakes, winning by a significant margin of eight lengths. Two Phil’s then faced defeat at the Breeders Cup, which seemed to put an end to his Kentucky Derby aspirations. However, he made a strong comeback at the Jeff Ruby Steaks Stakes in March, winning by over five lengths and producing an impressive Beyer speed figure of 101. He has a favorable post position in gate 3, and with his proven stretch kick and ability to stalk the speed, he is a strong contender for the Derby. Those looking to place exotic bets should consider including him in their selections.