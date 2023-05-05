Featured

Kentucky Derby 2023 Sleeper Picks: Two Phil’s Among Best Longshot Bets

Colin Lynch
Much of betting the derby is trying to identify value, and it’s hard to find longer value on any horse but Two Phil’s. He comes in a winner of his last race, in an excellent post position, and the kind of Speed Figure it takes to truly compete in the Race for the Roses. Let’s check out why you should highly consider Two Phil’s as a legitimate sleeper in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Getting To Know Two Phil’s

Two Phil’s Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Growing up surrounded by horse racing in his hometown of Chicago, Larry Rivelli spent much of his youth in the barns, learning from his grandfather Pete DiVito and Uncle James DiVito, both horse trainers on the Illinois circuit. In 1999, Rivelli obtained his own trainer’s license and over the next two decades, he became a mainstay at both Arlington Park and Hawthorne Race Course. In 2008, he earned his first graded stakes win with Strait of Mewsina at the Hawthorne Derby. Rivelli’s success continued, leading all trainers by wins at Arlington Park for eight years straight, from 2014 until the track’s final meet in 2021. His other notable horses include Cocked and Loaded, The Tabulator, and Jean Elizabeth.
Horse Two Phil’s
Post Position 3
Odds +2000
Points 100
Jockey Jarreth Loveberry
Trainer Larry Rivelli
Owner(s) Patricia’s Hope LLC
Breeder Philip Hagan 
Pedigree Mia Tora – Hard Spun
Auction Price $150,000

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Forte +325 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +600 BetOnline logo
Practical Move +800 BetOnline logo
Angel Of Empire +1000 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotagake +1200 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1400 BetOnline logo
Mage +1600 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +2000 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +2500 BetOnline logo
Skinner +2500 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +3300 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +4000 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
Lord Miles +5000 BetOnline logo
Continuar +6600 BetOnline logo

A Valuable Longshot

Two Phil’s began his career in June 2022, winning a maiden race at Churchill Downs. However, he faced some challenges in his first race, as he was pushed back by four lengths due to traffic problems. Despite this setback, he showed improvement in his next race at the Shakopee Juvenile Stakes, winning by a significant margin of eight lengths. Two Phil’s then faced defeat at the Breeders Cup, which seemed to put an end to his Kentucky Derby aspirations. However, he made a strong comeback at the Jeff Ruby Steaks Stakes in March, winning by over five lengths and producing an impressive Beyer speed figure of 101. He has a favorable post position in gate 3, and with his proven stretch kick and ability to stalk the speed, he is a strong contender for the Derby. Those looking to place exotic bets should consider including him in their selections.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
