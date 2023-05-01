The anticipation surrounding the Kentucky Derby, often referred to as the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” is as high as ever. With the recent draw for post positions, odds have shifted dramatically for some contenders, including Two Phil’s, whose odds improved for the big race at Churchill Downs.

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm

May 6th, 6:57 pm 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte +325 | Tapit Trice +600 | Angel of Empire +800

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the Kentucky Derby

If you’re not donning your Kentucky Derby outfit and hat on May 6th to head to Churchill Downs, you don’t need to miss out on the best odds available. Claim your free bet or bonus with one of our top sportsbooks for the best value for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Two Phil’s Draw Improves Kentucky Derby Chances

In the aftermath of the post position draw, the odds for Two Phil’s improved from +2500 to +2000 with BetOnline, making it one of the largest movers of the 2023 Kentucky Derby. It is even shorter according to the Morning Line with odds of just +1200. This movement in odds showcases the impact the post position draw can have on a horse’s chances in the iconic race.

Other odds move in the race include that of the favorite Forte, who moved from +250 to +325 after been drawn in gate 15. Tapit Trice’s draw in gate 5 means its odds shortened from +700 to +600 with BetOnline. This means that the draw has helped Tapit Trice, but appears to have hindered favorite Forte.

Here is the complete post position draw for the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

Post Position Horse Odds Sportsbook 1 Hit Show +3300 2 Verifying +1400 3 Two Phil’s +2000 4 Confidence Game +2500 5 Tapit Trice +600 6 Kingsbarns +1200 7 Reincarnate +3300 8 Mage +1600 9 Skinner +2000 10 Practical Move +1000 11 Disarm +3300 12 Jace’s Road +5000 13 Sun Thunder +5000 14 Angel Of Empire

+800 15 Forte +325 16 Raise Cain +5000 17 Derma Sotogake

+1200 18 Rocket Can

+4000 19 Lord Miles

+5000 20 Continuar +6600

*Prices are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

Good Draw for Hit Show and Tapit Trice

Historically, horses starting from lower post numbers have had a better chance of winning the Kentucky Derby. Since 1930, the most winners have emerged from the No. 5 gate, with ten victories to its name. In contrast, only two winners have come from the No. 20 gate, and none have won from No. 17.

For this year’s race, Hit Show, starting from the pole position at No. 1, can be backed at +3300. Meanwhile, race favorite Forte will start from the No. 15 spot and has odds of +325. Other notable contenders include Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire, who will be coming out of gates 5 and 14 respectively.

High Draws Generally Problematic

Taking a closer look at the history of the Kentucky Derby, lower post numbers have traditionally been more advantageous. Gates 1-10 have produced a combined 63 winners, while gates 11-20 have only generated 30 victories. This year, Two Phil’s secured the No. 3 post position, which has seen five winners since the starting gate was introduced in 1930.

While there is no definitive answer for the best post position, lower numbers generally offer a shorter path to the finish line. However, horses starting from these positions face the challenge of maneuvering through the fence and other contenders.

Conversely, higher post numbers allow for a faster start and more space on the outside, but horses must cover a longer distance and they seem to struggle to produce as many winners as those on the inside.

However, last year’s Kentucky Derby demonstrated the unpredictability of the race, with Rich Strike winning from the No. 20 gate despite 80-1 closing odds. The victory was yet another reminder that anything can happen in the wonderful world of horse racing.

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023