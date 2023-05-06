Known as the fastest two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby kicks off the chase for the Triple Crown.

Every year, fans from across the country tune into the biggest race of the year to find out which horse will have a chance to become the next Triple Crown winner.

In 2022, NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage peaked at 19 million, as fans witnessed longshot Rich Strike cross the finish line in a historic upset, according to Joe Pompliano.

Kentucky Derby viewership has steadily grown since the COVID-19 pandemic, where there was only an average of 9.3 million viewers. After one of the most exciting runs in Kentucky Derby history, viewership is expected to be even higher this year.

NBC Owns Broadcasting Rights To Kentucky Derby Until 2025

In 2001, NBC became the official broadcasting partner of the Kentucky Derby.

The network signed a 10-year extension expiring in 2025, which gives it the rights to all Kentucky Derby-related events, including the Kentucky Oaks, Derby, and Oaks Day.

While the details of the deal have not been made public, NBC’s previous deal was rumored to be worth $9 million a year. That means the current deal is likely valued at over $10 million.

The Kentucky Derby draws in a lot of bettors and the 149th Run for the Roses is expected to draw a record number of wagers. Last year, there was a total of $274 million wagered on race day, with $179 million on the Run for the Roses alone.

With over seven hours of content and 14 races to choose from, horse racing fans aren’t just tuning into the two-minute stretch.

There are now 41 states that have access to online horse racing betting sites with other states, like Texas, having in-person racebooks.

Kentucky Derby Viewership

Last year, Rich Strike became the second-longest shot ever to win the Kentucky Derby. Approximately 19 million fans tuned in to watch the event live and the replay by Peacock was the most streamed Kentucky Derby ever. All in all, there were more than 36 million viewers that watched the race replay on NBC Sports’ social media platforms.

After an exciting finish, 2023 viewership is expected to increase from 16 million average viewers a year ago.

Before the race has even started, there has already been a lot of drama with morning line favorite Forte being scratched hours before the race, opening up the door for a longshot to win the Kentucky Derby once again.

Check out the chart below for the Kentucky Derby viewership since 2013.

Year Average Audience Winner 2022 16 million Rich Strike 2021 14.5 million Mandaloun* 2020 9.3 million Authentic 2019 16.5 million Country Horse* 2018 15 million Justify** 2017 16.5 million Always Dreaming 2016 15.6 million Nyquist 2015 16.1 million American Pharoah** 2014 15.4 million California Chrome 2013 16.2 million Orb

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

*disqualified**Triple Crown Winner