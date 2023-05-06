Featured

Kentucky Derby Favorite Forte Reportedly Scratched From Race

In a sudden announcement, the derby favorite will not get a chance to win his fifth consecutive race.

Reports suggest that Forte, the morning-line favorite for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, has been withdrawn from the race. Despite winning four consecutive races, Forte’s odds had dropped from 3-1 to 4-1 on the morning of the race. The colt had an impressive record of six wins in seven races, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Florida Derby. However, Forte’s owner Mike Repole and trainer Todd Pletcher were seen in discussion with state vet Nick Smith after the colt was observed training this morning ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Officially Announced by the Derby

Mike Repole and Todd Pletcher discuss the state of Forte on Derby morning.

On Saturday morning, owner Mike Repole expressed his disappointment about the scratching of Forte, stating that he was “shocked, sad and devastated” after the state veterinarian made the decision due to the horse appearing to be “off a tick.” According to Repole, Forte had a bruise earlier in the week, but multiple veterinarians had examined the horse and confirmed he was fine. Repole had to scratch his horse Uncle Mo due to illness the day before the 2011 Kentucky Derby. As a self-made billionaire who co-founded the company that made Vitaminwater, he has had significant success in the business and horse racing worlds.

An Odd Week At Churchill Downs Continues

The withdrawal of Forte compounds a bizarre and sorrowful week at Churchill Downs, which commenced with the euthanasia of Wild On Ice due to a training injury. Additionally, two horses were put down following on-track injuries. Another two horses from trainer Saffie Joseph’s stable collapsed and died on the track after races this week. As a result, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission scratched all of Joseph’s upcoming entries, including Derby contender Lord Miles. Churchill Downs suspended the trainer until further details were obtained about the causes of the deaths.

