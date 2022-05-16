Racing

Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike To Miss Preakness Stakes

andy

Rich Strike came with a unbelievable late run to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby this season, but the bad news coming out this week is that the Eric Reed-trained 3 year-old won’t be heading to Pimlico racecourse for the Preakness Stakes on Saturday 21st May – meaning he’ll miss the second leg of the American horse racing Triple Crown.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Preakness Stake Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Preakness Stakes Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Preakness Stakes 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Preakness Stakes Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Preakness Stakes 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

 

Yes, Rich Strike’s owner – Rick Dawson has announced that his 2022 Kentucky Derby winner  will unfortunately not be running in this month’s Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racetrack (Sat 21st May), but the ‘good news’ is that he’s not injured but will now head direct to the Belmont Stakes on Saturday 11th June.

The Eric Reed-trained 3 year-old went down in Kentucky Derby history after pulling off a monster  80/1 shock win at Churchill Downs this season – coming with a weaving late run through horses under jockey Sonny Leon to deny the two main players in the race Epicenter and Zandon in a thrilling finish.

That was Rich Strike’s second career win, with both now coming at the Churchill Downs track.

In a statement put out via the Maryland Jockey Club, Rick Dawson said: “Our original plan for Rich Strike was contingent on the KY Derby, should we not run in the Derby we would point toward the Preakness, should we run in the Derby, subject to the race outcome and the condition of our horse, we would give him more recovery time and rest and run in the Belmont, or another race and stay on course to run with five or six weeks rest between races.

“Obviously, with our tremendous effort and win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honour for all our group. However, after much discussion and consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed and a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie (Rich Strike) is what’s best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately five weeks.

“We thank the wonderful Preakness and Pimlico folks that have reached out to us and very much appreciate the invite.

“We wish you all a great race!!!!”

Rich Strike’s withdrawal from the race has now meant the Kentucky Derby second – Epicenter @ 13-10 With BetOnline – has firmed up in the betting for the 2022 Preakness Stakes and looks the likely Preakness Stakes favourite.

2022 Preakness Stakes Odds

Recent Preakness Stakes Winners

  • 2021 – ROMBAUER (118/10)
  • 2020 – SWISS SKYDIVER (117/10)
  • 2019 – WAR OF WILL (61/10)
  • 2018 – JUSTIFY (triple crown winner) (2/5 fav)
  • 2017 – CLOUD COMPUTING (134/10)
  • 2016 – EXAGGERATOR (13/5)
  • 2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH (triple crown winner) (9/10 fav)
  • 2014 – CALIFORNIA CHROME (1/2 fav)
  • 2013 – OXBOW (154/10)
  • 2012 – I’LL HAVE ANOTHER (16/5)

Best Betting Sites To Bet On Rich Strike for 2022 Preakness Stakes

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Preakness Stake Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Preakness Stakes Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Preakness Stakes 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Preakness Stakes Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Preakness Stakes 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

BetOnline – Claim 50% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000

BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

By signing up at BetOnline ahead of the Preakness Stakes this month, newcomers are entitled to receive up to $1,000 in racing free bets.

There are a host of other offers available at the sportsbook too, which can be viewed by clicking on the following BetOnline promo codes link. For the $1,000 welcome bonus, however, see below:

  1. Click this link to go to BetOnline
  2. Register a new account by following the straight forward steps
  3. Deposit between a minimum of $10 – $1,000
  4. BetOnline matches your first deposit by 50% up to the value of $1,000
Topics  
Racing Sports

andy

View All Posts By andy

andy

View All Posts By andy

Related To Racing

Racing

MyBookie Racebook Preakness Free Bets | Preakness Betting Offers

andy  •  4min
News
BetOnline Racebook Preakness Free Bets | Preakness 2022 Betting Offers
andy  •  2min
Racing
Hank Goldberg Picks
Epicenter Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Epicenter
andy  •  26min
News
Preakness Stakes
Preakness Stakes Trends | Key Stats For 2022 Pimlico Race
andy  •  26min
Racing
Secret Oath
Secret Oath Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Secret Oath
andy  •  25min
Racing
Creative Minister
Creative Minister Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Creative Minister
andy  •  25min
Racing
Simplification
Simplification Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Simplification
andy  •  25min
More Racing News