Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike To Miss Preakness Stakes

Rich Strike came with a unbelievable late run to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby this season, but the bad news coming out this week is that the Eric Reed-trained 3 year-old won’t be heading to Pimlico racecourse for the Preakness Stakes on Saturday 21st May – meaning he’ll miss the second leg of the American horse racing Triple Crown.

Yes, Rich Strike’s owner – Rick Dawson has announced that his 2022 Kentucky Derby winner will unfortunately not be running in this month’s Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racetrack (Sat 21st May), but the ‘good news’ is that he’s not injured but will now head direct to the Belmont Stakes on Saturday 11th June.

The Eric Reed-trained 3 year-old went down in Kentucky Derby history after pulling off a monster 80/1 shock win at Churchill Downs this season – coming with a weaving late run through horses under jockey Sonny Leon to deny the two main players in the race Epicenter and Zandon in a thrilling finish.

That was Rich Strike’s second career win, with both now coming at the Churchill Downs track.

In a statement put out via the Maryland Jockey Club, Rick Dawson said: “Our original plan for Rich Strike was contingent on the KY Derby, should we not run in the Derby we would point toward the Preakness, should we run in the Derby, subject to the race outcome and the condition of our horse, we would give him more recovery time and rest and run in the Belmont, or another race and stay on course to run with five or six weeks rest between races.

“Obviously, with our tremendous effort and win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honour for all our group. However, after much discussion and consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed and a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie (Rich Strike) is what’s best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately five weeks.

“We thank the wonderful Preakness and Pimlico folks that have reached out to us and very much appreciate the invite.

“We wish you all a great race!!!!”

Rich Strike’s withdrawal from the race has now meant the Kentucky Derby second – Epicenter @ 13-10 With BetOnline – has firmed up in the betting for the 2022 Preakness Stakes and looks the likely Preakness Stakes favourite.

