Kentucky QB Will Levis Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

David Evans
2 min read
In one of the least surprising moves since the college football regular season came to its conclusion, Kentucky QB Will Levis has declared for the NFL Draft. Levis announced on Wednesday that he would be entering the 2023 NFL Draft, but left his participation in the Wildcats’ bowl game up in the air. He said that he would make a decision soon on that issue. The Kentucky Wildcats quarterback is expected to be a top-10 pick in the draft, although his stock might have taken a hit with a poor end to his team’s season.

Levis Possible Top-5 Pick

Will Levis is one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft and the quarterback has made it official that he will be entering it. Levis said on Wednesday that he will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft, and will make a decision soon about whether he will play in Kentucky’s upcoming bowl game. Mock drafts by experts have Levis going early in the first round, with some inside the top-five.

Levis transferred to Kentucky from Penn State last season and played a big hand in taking the Wildcats to a 10-3 record. This year he led Kentucky to a 7-5 season and another bowl berth. In his two seasons at Kentucky he has thrown for 5,232 yards with 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. His QB Rating in his time at the Wildcats was 149.9.

Stiff Competition at QB in 2023 NFL Draft

Although Levis is projecting well in mock drafts, he will face stiff competition from other quarterbacks in this draft class. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud is projected as the first or second pick in many mocks, and will likely be the first quarterback off the board.

Levis will also face competition from last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama QB Bryce Young at the top of the draft. Levis will probably be seen as the more risky pick, and rightly so. Even though he has a high ceiling, his floor may be lower than the other picks around him too.

 

NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
