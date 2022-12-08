Kentucky to Play Music City Bowl Without QB Will Levis and RB Chris Rodriguez

Players withdrawing from mostly meaningless bowl games to concentrate on NFL draft preparation has become more prevalent in recent years, and it does not look like the trend is stopping this year. In the last couple of days, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez have both declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, and ruled themselves out of the Music City Bowl. It leaves Kentucky without their two most important skill position players and sportsbooks have reacted accordingly moving Kentucky from -3 at the open to a current line of +2.

Levis and Rodriguez Take 3/4 of Kentucky’s Production to the NFL Draft

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez will not play in the Music City Bowl. Will Levis will also sit out. Those two accounted for 76.8 percent of Kentucky's total offensive production this season — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 8, 2022

QB Will Levis is expected to be among the top picks in the draft despite underwhelming with the Wildcats this season. Levis threw for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, but also gave up ten picks. NFL executives and scouts believe that he is the most pro-ready of the quarterbacks in the class, while some see his ceiling as Josh Allen. That feels unlikely to us, but what do we know.

Meanwhile, Chris Rodriguez is also going to focus on his draft preparation. Unlike Levis, Rodgriguez is projected to go anywhere from the 3rd to 6th round in mock drafts around the web. A good combine could always boost draft stock and that is likely what Rodriguez will be focusing on now. He will also remove the chance of an in-game injury that could tank his stock.

Rodriguez has been a beast this season. He has six touchdowns through eight games going at a clip of 5.2 yards per carry. He has had his off the field troubles too. Rodriguez was arrested for DUI and reckless driving during the offseason, which led to a suspension by the football program.

The Music City Bowl in which Kentucky faces Iowa takes place on New Year’s Eve.