Kevin Cox Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Expert Belmont Picks by Kevin Cox

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Kevin Cox Belmont

Kevin Cox, one of the biggest horse racing bettors in the world, has finally released his picks for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Continue reading below to get all of his picks and some analysis for each horse.

Let’s go over all the Kevin Cox’s picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 along with where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer + $25 Free Bet for Belmont Stakes 2022
Maximum Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000
Claim Now
$2,500 in Free Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022
Belmont Stakes Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets, Up To $2,500
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022
50% Welcome Bonus, Up to $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets
Claim Now
$500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets
Horse Racing Betting Offer Worth Up To $500
Claim Now
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
75% Bitcoin Betting Offer Worth Up To $750
Claim Now

RELATED: The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

Kevin Cox Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Kevin Cox Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks and Predictions

Below, we will be going over Kevin Cox’s three horses.

Skippylongstocking (+1600) at BetOnline

Skippylongstocking has had an impressive year thus far, finishing fifth in the Preakness just a few weeks ago. This time, he and his coach are hoping to win it all. His single career victory came at Gulfstream Park in early March, when he won by 3 3/4 lengths over 1m1f, indicating that the increase up in trip to 1m4f is worth a shot.

Although trainer Saffie A Joseph Jr. has yet to win the Belmont Stakes, jockey Manny Franco has prior experience in the race, having won the Belmont Stakes aboard Tiz The Law in 2020.

Skippylongstocking (+1600) at BetOnline

Barber Road (+1400) at BetOnline

Given that the Kentucky Derby was raced over 1m2f, this increase in distance to 1m4f appears to be a smart choice by connections, especially since this three-year-old has been kept fresh by missing the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago. Joel Rosario, his jockey, won the race in 2014 and again in 2019 with Sir Winston.

He hasn’t raced at Belmont Park yet, but there’s no reason to believe it won’t suit him. With the lengthier trip appearing to be the key to his chances, he appears to have a good possibility of shaking up those with slightly higher odds.

Barber Road (+1400) at BetOnline

Rich Strike (+550) at BetOnline

Rich Strike was the Kentucky Derby’s exciting dark-horse winner. He’s a 7-2 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. The 3-year-old colt will start from the fourth position. At this gate number, ten horses have won the Belmont Stakes. Back in 2018, Blended Citizen was the last horse to win this event from the No. 4 position. Rich Strike has finished in the top three in each of his main races this year.

He also finished third in the Leonatus Stakes behind Twenty Four Mamba and Erase. He then finished third at the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks in April. He was hot on the heels of Tawny Port and Tiz the Bomb. For this race, Rich Strike had a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 84.

He finished with a career-high BSF score of 102 in the Kentucky Derby.

Rich Strike (+550) at BetOnline
Topics  
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To

Betting Guides
Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds, Predictions, and Picks

Belmont Stakes 2022: Odds, Predictions, and Expert Horse Racing Picks

Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 8 2022
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  22min
MLB
Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  28min
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 10
Jon Conahan  •  30min
MLB
MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  46min
Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Picks
Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
Boxing
hiroto kyoguchi
Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Paul Kelly  •  3h
More News