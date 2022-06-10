Kevin Cox Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Expert Belmont Picks by Kevin Cox

Kevin Cox, one of the biggest horse racing bettors in the world, has finally released his picks for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Continue reading below to get all of his picks and some analysis for each horse.

Let’s go over all the Kevin Cox’s picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 along with where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

RELATED: The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

Kevin Cox Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Kevin Cox Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks and Predictions

Below, we will be going over Kevin Cox’s three horses.

Skippylongstocking has had an impressive year thus far, finishing fifth in the Preakness just a few weeks ago. This time, he and his coach are hoping to win it all. His single career victory came at Gulfstream Park in early March, when he won by 3 3/4 lengths over 1m1f, indicating that the increase up in trip to 1m4f is worth a shot.

Although trainer Saffie A Joseph Jr. has yet to win the Belmont Stakes, jockey Manny Franco has prior experience in the race, having won the Belmont Stakes aboard Tiz The Law in 2020.

Barber Road (+1400) at BetOnline

Given that the Kentucky Derby was raced over 1m2f, this increase in distance to 1m4f appears to be a smart choice by connections, especially since this three-year-old has been kept fresh by missing the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago. Joel Rosario, his jockey, won the race in 2014 and again in 2019 with Sir Winston.

He hasn’t raced at Belmont Park yet, but there’s no reason to believe it won’t suit him. With the lengthier trip appearing to be the key to his chances, he appears to have a good possibility of shaking up those with slightly higher odds.

Rich Strike (+550) at BetOnline

Rich Strike was the Kentucky Derby’s exciting dark-horse winner. He’s a 7-2 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. The 3-year-old colt will start from the fourth position. At this gate number, ten horses have won the Belmont Stakes. Back in 2018, Blended Citizen was the last horse to win this event from the No. 4 position. Rich Strike has finished in the top three in each of his main races this year.

He also finished third in the Leonatus Stakes behind Twenty Four Mamba and Erase. He then finished third at the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks in April. He was hot on the heels of Tawny Port and Tiz the Bomb. For this race, Rich Strike had a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 84.

He finished with a career-high BSF score of 102 in the Kentucky Derby.