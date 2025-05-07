The latest Kevin De Bruyne transfer news has got many soccer fans wondering if he’ll move to Inter Miami this summer.

De Bruyne is set to leave English Premier League side Manchester City after ten years at the club. The midfield maestro is widely considered as one of the world’s greatest ever players.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, De Bruyne won 14 major trophies. They included six league titles as well as the Champions League in 2023.

Many of Europe’s and South America’s elite players have moved to the US in their twilight years. De Bruyne is strongly tipped to follow suit when his contract expires in June but there is also interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Will Kevin De Bruyne Move To Inter Miami?

At the time of writing, it’s unlikely that Kevin De Bruyne will be linking up with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Even though David Beckham’s side have first rights over negotiations for KDB.

According to BBC Sport’s Nick Mashiter, Miami have now relinquished their option to hold talks with De Bruyne.

It was also understood that the Herons had the 33-year-old midfielder on their ‘discovery list.’ This meant that they were the only MLS side able to negotiate with the player in the US.

Supporters at Chase Farm will be hugely disappointed that De Bruyne will seemingly not be moving to Florida. Nonetheless, Beckham and head coach Javier Mascherano will be pursuing other star name targets.

Chicago Fire In Poll Position To Sign Kevin De Bruyne

Inter Miami’s indecision on signing Kevin De Bruyne has left Chicago Fire as the prime candidate to secure the Belgian star’s signature.

It’s understood the Fire has already held talks with De Bruyne’s representatives. If he decides to move to the US once his Man City contract expires, the Men in Red only have two DPs on its roster so could easily accommodate a third in the shape of KDB.

Only time will tell whether the Belgian superstar opts for the US or Saudi Arabia this summer. However, Chicago appear to be leading the race at present.

Elsewhere, New York Red Bulls hold ‘strong interest’ in signing ex-England international striker Jamie Vardy. The 38-year-old announced he will be leaving Leicester at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.