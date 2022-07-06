NBA News and Rumors

Kevin Durant Applauds Chet Holmgren’s NBA Summer League Debut on Twitter

Gia Nguyen
Brooklyn Nets’ forward Kevin Durant took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on Chet Holmgren’s NBA Summer League debut. Holmgren filled up the box score in his first summer league game, finishing with 23 points, six blocks, and four 3-pointers against the Utah Jazz. Check out what Durant had to say about the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Holmgren was quick to respond to Durant, who recently requested a trade from the Nets.

Holmgren Drawing Comparisons to Kevin Durant

Like Durant, Holmgren was also the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft and will enter the league with concerns about his frame and durability.

The similarities don’t stop there.

The 7-foot-1 sharpshooter has drawn comparisons to Durant for his ability to shoot and handle the ball like a guard at his size. Holmgren wore Durant’s number (7) and some KD shoes for his first game with the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, which could have been a sign of things to come for the No. 2 overall pick.

How Did Chet Holmgren Perform In His Summer League Debut?

It didn’t take long for the rookie to flash his potential during his first taste of NBA action for the Thunder summer league team on Tuesday. Holmgren finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and six blocks in 24 minutes.

He also showed why he drew comparisons to Durant during the NBA Draft, shooting a red-hot 7-for-9 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line against the Jazz.

After his NBA Summer League debut, Holmgren’s NBA Rookie of the Year odds started to shift dramatically at the top online sportsbooks. Suddenly, Holmgren is the odds-on betting favorite to win the award for the NBA’s best first-year player.

BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites, gives Holmgren +300 odds to win NBA

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
