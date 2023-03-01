NBA News and Rumors

Kevin Durant Expected To Make Phoenix Suns Debut On Wednesday

Dan Girolamo
Forward Kevin Durant is expected to make his long-awaited debut for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Durant has not played since January 8 due to an MCL sprain. Durant spoke after practice on Tuesday, expressing how good he feels and his readiness to play.

“I feel great,” Durant said. “I look forward to getting this opportunity to play again. It’s been a long time. I was having fun out there before I got injured, so looking forward to going out there and picking up where I left off.”

Kevin Durant Era Begins In Phoenix

The Suns completed one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NBA history on February 9. The Suns traded forward Mikal Bridges, forward Cam Johnson, forward Jae Crowder, and four unprotected first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant and forward T.J. Warren.

The Durant move came days after the Nets traded all-star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

On the season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Kevin Durant Could Be The Missing Piece The Suns Need To Win A Title

Durant joins a Suns team fourth in the Western Conference at 33-29. With guard Chris Paul, guard Devin Booker, and center Deandre Ayton, the Suns will have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.

As one of the best players in the world, Durant could be the missing piece for a Suns team that has never won the NBA Championship. The Suns made the NBA Finals two seasons ago, where they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Top online sportsbooks have the Suns’ odds to win the title at +450.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
