Kevin Durant Gives Super Bowl Prediction, Picks 49ers, Bengals on Podcast

Gia Nguyen
Kevin Durant dropped his Super Bowl picks ahead of the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games. On the newest episode of his podcast, which will be released on Monday, Durant said “I got Joe Burrow. Best quarterback in the league. I’m going with Burrow and Purdy”.

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals matchup is a rematch of the 2021 AFC Championship Game. Burrow is currently 3-0 against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have never met in the NFC Championship, despite being the teams with most appearances in the last two decades. Purdy is currently 7-0 as a starter and the 49ers have won eight straight.

Kevin Durant Makes Super Bowl Prediction

Durant has both Burrow and Purdy making it to the Super Bowl in February. Burrow might be a big surprise, as he’s been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league since returning from his appendectomy.

Burrow and the Bengals stunned the Buffalo Bills with a convincing 27-10 win at Highmark Stadium. Burrow completed 23-36 passes for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns.

On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers have had an unbelievable season. Their top two quarterbacks have been injured, forcing Purdy, the No. 262 draft pick, to step in.

“Mr. Irrelevant” has shocked the NFL with his poise on the field, leading the 49ers to a perfect record as a starter.

Already the lowest-drafted player ever to start in a playoff game, the rookie will head to Lincoln Financial Field as an underdog on Sunday.

Super Bowl Odds

Durant gave some great value on his picks, football fans can take the Bengals (+275) or the 49ers (+325) to win the Super Bowl this year. That also means both teams will be moneyline winners this weekend.

Check out the 2023 Super Bowl odds below from BetOnline, one of the best NFL betting sites.

NFL Teams Super Bowl Odds Play
Philadelphia Eagles +225 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +270 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals +275 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers +320 BetOnline logo
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
