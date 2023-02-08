NBA News and Rumors

Kevin Durant Next Team Odds: Suns, Celtics Top List

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets Next Team Trade Odds.

In the wake of the Kyrie Irving trade, all eyes are on Kevin Durant and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. Will the All-Star forward stay in Brooklyn, or will he request a trade from the Nets?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant has been talking to Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks about the franchise direction. Durant has made it clear that he wants to play for a contender, so how the Nets approach the upcoming trade deadline and offseason will greatly impact the decision of the franchise’s best player.

Durant Has Requested A Trade Before

Requesting a trade would not be anything new to Durant. The superstar forward requested a trade from the Nets last offseason. However, Durant rescinded his request after meeting with the Nets management in late August 2022.

Last week, Irving requested a trade from the Nets, potentially altering the direction of the season. On February 6, the Nets traded Irving and Markieff Morris for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-round picks.

At 34-22, the Nets are fifth in the Eastern Conference, and according to Wojnarowski, the Nets will try to upgrade the roster to appease Durant ahead of the February 9 trade deadline.

Durant Next Team If Traded Odds

Barring a last-minute request, reports say the Nets are not interested in trading Durant. However, if Durant were to be traded, where will he end up?

BetOnline is setting the odds on Durant’s next team if the Nets trade away their future Hall of Famer. The Phoenix Suns are the favorite at +200. When Durant requested a trade last offseason, the Suns were interested in acquiring Durant. The Suns could offer the Nets a package that includes center Deandre Ayton, forward Mikal Bridges, and multiple first-round picks and pick swaps for Durant.

Behind the Suns are the Celtics, with odds of +300. The Celtics have arguably the best player to offer the Nets in All-Star forward Jaylen Brown. The Celtics fell short in the NBA Finals a season ago, and Durant could be the missing piece to get the Celtics over the hump.

Durant’s former team, the Golden State Warriors (+400), along with the Atlanta Hawks (+500) and Toronto Raptors (+600) rounds out the top five.

Below are the odds for Kevin Durant’s next team if the Nets trade him.

Kevin Durant Next Team If Traded Odds Play
Phoenix Suns +200 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics +300 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors  +400 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Hawks +500 BetOnline logo
Toronto Raptors +600 BetOnline logo
New York Knicks +750 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +900 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Clippers +1000 BetOnline logo
Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Nets
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets Next Team Trade Odds.

Kevin Durant Next Team Odds: Suns, Celtics Top List

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7min
NBA News and Rumors
LeBron James Breaks Record, Becomes NBA All-Time Scoring Leader
LeBron James Breaks Record, Becomes NBA All-Time Scoring Leader
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  12h
NBA News and Rumors
Kyrie Irving Has Requested a Trade From the Brooklyn Nets...Again
Kyrie Irving Has Requested a Trade From the Brooklyn Nets…Again
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Feb 3 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Kyrie Irving next team odds if not Brooklyn nets.
Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Lakers, Heat Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 3 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Should Anthony Davis Have Been an All-Star?
Should Anthony Davis Have Been an All-Star?
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Feb 3 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Should Jason Kidd Be Worried About Luka Doncic’s High Usage Rate?
Mavericks’ Luka Donic Talks Big, Plays Like One Man Band in Return
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 31 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Toronto Raptors: The Most Interesting Team in the Trade Deadline
Toronto Raptors: The Most Interesting Team in the Trade Deadline
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Jan 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top