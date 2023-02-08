Kevin Durant Next Team Odds: Suns, Celtics Top List

In the wake of the Kyrie Irving trade, all eyes are on Kevin Durant and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. Will the All-Star forward stay in Brooklyn, or will he request a trade from the Nets?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant has been talking to Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks about the franchise direction. Durant has made it clear that he wants to play for a contender, so how the Nets approach the upcoming trade deadline and offseason will greatly impact the decision of the franchise’s best player.

Durant Has Requested A Trade Before

Requesting a trade would not be anything new to Durant. The superstar forward requested a trade from the Nets last offseason. However, Durant rescinded his request after meeting with the Nets management in late August 2022.

Last week, Irving requested a trade from the Nets, potentially altering the direction of the season. On February 6, the Nets traded Irving and Markieff Morris for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-round picks.

At 34-22, the Nets are fifth in the Eastern Conference, and according to Wojnarowski, the Nets will try to upgrade the roster to appease Durant ahead of the February 9 trade deadline.

Durant Next Team If Traded Odds

Barring a last-minute request, reports say the Nets are not interested in trading Durant. However, if Durant were to be traded, where will he end up?

BetOnline is setting the odds on Durant’s next team if the Nets trade away their future Hall of Famer. The Phoenix Suns are the favorite at +200. When Durant requested a trade last offseason, the Suns were interested in acquiring Durant. The Suns could offer the Nets a package that includes center Deandre Ayton, forward Mikal Bridges, and multiple first-round picks and pick swaps for Durant.

Behind the Suns are the Celtics, with odds of +300. The Celtics have arguably the best player to offer the Nets in All-Star forward Jaylen Brown. The Celtics fell short in the NBA Finals a season ago, and Durant could be the missing piece to get the Celtics over the hump.

Durant’s former team, the Golden State Warriors (+400), along with the Atlanta Hawks (+500) and Toronto Raptors (+600) rounds out the top five.

Below are the odds for Kevin Durant’s next team if the Nets trade him.