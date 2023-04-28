Kevin Durant Signs Lifetime Contract With Nike

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has signed a lifetime contract with Nike, he announced on Boardroom on Friday.

Durant becomes the third NBA player to sign a lifetime deal with Nike, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Kevin Durant Honored To Be In Rare Company With Nike

In a post on Boardroom, the media company Durant co-founded, the 34-year-old expressed gratitude toward Nike.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

Durant first signed with Nike in 2007 as a rookie on the Seattle Supersonics. Since then, the partnership has led to 15 signature shoe deals, with a 16th on the way. Nike has aided the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation throughout their relationship and supports the future Hall of Famer’s philanthropy efforts off the court.

“As one of best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years,” Nike EVP of Global Sports Marketing John Slusher said. “We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”

Kevin Durant Will Look To Win His Third NBA Championship This Season With The Phoenix Suns

Durant is hoping to win his third NBA Championship this season as a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix recently defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 4-1 in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. In five games, Durant averaged 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

The fourth-seeded Suns will take on the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

