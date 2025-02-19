Kevin Durant Talks About Trade That Almost Sent Him to Warriors

Phoenix Suns superstar, Kevin Durant, recently talked about the trade that almost sent him back to the Golden State Warriors. Durant clarified that his decision to remain with the Suns at the NBA Trade Deadline was nothing against the Warriors. It was simply a case of not wanting to switch teams midseason. Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, had this assessment:

“I don’t blame Kevin one bit for not wanting to rerun things here,” Kerr told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “He took so much s— for like, ‘Oh, you’re jumping on the bandwagon.’ And then he’s Finals MVP two years in a row. It’s like he still gets criticized.”

However, Kevin Durant had a different take.

“People talk crazy about me all the time,” said the Phoenix Suns All-Star. “That’s not the reason why I didn’t come back. I just didn’t want to get traded midway through the season. It was nothing against my time with the Warriors, or I heard it was because I don’t like Draymond. At the end of the day, I just didn’t want to move. And I wanted to see it through with my team in Phoenix. And see what we can do through the rest of the season, so I’m glad I’m still there.”

As of February 19th, 2025, the Phoenix Suns are 11th in the Western Conference with a win-loss record of 26-28.

Kevin Durant’s Uncertain Future

Kevin Durant’s Season So Far

The Phoenix Suns have not had the year they were expecting. Something Kevin Durant knows all too well. How the remainder of the season goes could dictate whether he is in a different jersey in the future or not.

“You have to ask the front office about that. I never planned on leaving or getting traded. I didn’t ask for a trade from Phoenix. But obviously, when you pay so much for a team and we’re not playing up to our expectation, someone has to go. Probably should check in with those guys in the front office throughout the rest of the season to see how they’re feeling. I know I’m going to try to keep bringing my best every single day. I’ll let the higher-ups focus on what’s next.”

Kevin Durant is still having a great individual campaign. On the season, he is averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 total rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range. Needless to say, he is not the reason the Phoenix Suns have underachieved this season.