With Kevin Durant expected to be traded from the Phoenix Suns, one team that will be interested in acquiring the future Hall of Famer is the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wolves Looking To Add Kevin Durant

Durant could be heading north this offseason.

Per Sam Amico, the Timberwolves are expected to pursue Durant in the coming months. Minnesota is looking for another “alpha” to pair with Anthony Edwards. Durant and Edwards were teammates on Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Amico’s reporting mirrors what ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has been saying about Minnesota’s pursuit of Durant.

On a recent episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, Windhorst revealed that Minnesota attempted to acquire Durant before this year’s trade deadline.

“I know this is typical revisionists stuff, not revisionists but post-trade deadline discussion, which always gets a little hazy. It became clear to me from talking with the parties involved just how serious the Wolves were about trying to trade for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline,” Windhorst said. “Now, at the time, the Wolves were not playing their best basketball. They subsequently finished the season, I think 18-5, and got to the Western Conference Finals.”

How likely is a Durant trade this offseason? Windhorst is “98% sure” Durant will not be on the Suns next season.

Durant remains an effective player in the NBA, especially on the offensive side. The soon-to-be 37-year-old averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists with a field goal percentage of 52.7.

Phoenix missed the playoffs last season due to their 36-46 record. The “Big Three” of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal is not working.

The Suns must shed salary this offseason to get under the second apron. Booker is the best player, and Beal has a no-trade clause. Durant, who has one year remaining on his contract, is the likely trade candidate out of the three.

Minnesota Timberwolves Roster Could Look Different In 2025

After making the Western Conference Finals in 2024, the Timberwolves made a financially driven move when they traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, and a future first-round pick.

The gamble paid off, as Minnesota returned to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season. However, Minnesota was dominated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games.

The Timberwolves have three contract decisions to make regarding Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Randle and Reid have player options, while Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent.

If Randle and Reid opt out, the likelihood of re-signing those two and Alexander-Walker is slim.

Minnesota could also use some of these players in a potential trade with the Suns for Durant.

Expect trade talks to heat up as the NBA Draft approaches at the end of June.