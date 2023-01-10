Over the weekend there were three more National Hockey League hat tricks. In an interesting statistic, there are now 46 this season after there were 102 last season.

Kevin Fiala

Kevin Fiala of St. Gallen, Switzerland scored thrice on Saturday in a 5-1 Los Angeles Kings win over the Vegas Golden Knights. He opened the scoring at 17:02 of the first period from Blake Lizotte of Lindstrom, Minnesota and Gabriel Vilardi of Kingston, Ontario. Fiala then put the Kings up 3-0 from Vilardi and Sean Durzi of Mississauga, Ontario at 16:28 of the second period, and then completed the scoring with an empty netter from Lizotte and Vilardi at 18:33 of the third period.

In 43 games, Fiala has 13 goals and 29 assists for 42 points. He is a +1 with 32 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, one game-winning goal, seven faceoff wins, 14 blocked shots, 312 hits, 14 takeaways and 23 giveaways. Fiala’s game-winning goal came in a 2-1 Kings win over the Chicago Blackhawks on November 10.

This was Fiala’s second career hat trick. The first came in an 8-3 Minnesota Wild win over the Colorado Avalanche on April 7, 2021. With the win, the Kings are in second place in the Pacific Division with 52 points.

Kyle Connor

Kyle Connor of Shelby Township, Michigan scored thrice on Sunday in a 7-4 Winnipeg Jets win over the Vancouver Canucks. He opened the scoring at 6:22 of the first period from Nikolaj Ehlers of Aalborg, Denmark and Pierre-Luc Dubois of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Quebec. Connor then put the Jets up 2-0 from Kevin Stenlund of Huddinge, Sweden and Dubois at 7:59 of the first period, and then closed out the scoring from Ehlers and Dubois at 13:42 of the third period.

In 40 games this season, the reigning Lady Byng Trophy winner has 20 goals and 29 assists for 49 points in 40 games. He is a +10 with six penalty minutes, 18 power-play points, seven game-winning goals, 137 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots, 23 hits, 19 takeaways, and 18 giveaways.

This was Connor’s fourth career hart trick and second this season. He scored thrice in a 3-2 Jets win over the Anaheim Ducks on November 17, 2022. The Jets are in second place in the Central Division with 53 points.

David Pastrnak

David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic scored thrice on Sunday in a 7-1 Boston Bruins win over the Anaheim Ducks. He opened the scoring at 3:49 of the first period from David Krejci of Sternberk, Czech Republic and Pavel Zacha of Brno, Czech Republic. Pastrnak then scored at 11:56 of the second period on the power play from Patrice Bergeron of Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec to put the Bruins up 3-1, and then scored at 12:13 of the second period from Matt Grzelcyk of Charlestown, Massachusetts and Krejci to put the Bruins up 4-1.

In 40 games this season, Pastrnak has 32 goals and 26 assists for 58 points. He is a +20 with 24 penalty minutes, 24 power play points, four game-winning goals, a NHL high 203 shots on goal, five faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, 41 hits, 25 takeaways, and 63 giveaways.

This was Pastrnak’s 15th NHL hat trick, and third this season. The Bruins lead the NHL with 68 points.