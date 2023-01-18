NHL News and Rumors

Kevin Hayes records first career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Jimmy Hayes
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Kevin Hayes of Dorchester, Massachusetts recorded his first career National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-2 Flyers win over the Anaheim Ducks at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It should be noted that Hayes’s hat trick came after Flyers’s head coach John Tortorella banned iPads from the Flyers bench.

How the three goals were scored

Hayes opened the scoring with the only first period goal of the hockey game. He scored from Anthony DeAngelo of Sewell, New Jersey and Travis Konecny of London, Ontario on the power play at 13:32 of the opening frame. Hayes then put the Flyers up 4-1 from Scott Laughton of Oakville, Ontario and Wade Allison of Carman, Manitoba at 2:30 of the third period. Then at 19:16 of the third period, Hayes closed out the scoring with an empty net goal from Cameron York of Anaheim, California and Allison.

Notable game for Rasmus Ristolainen

It was also a notable game for Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen of Turku, Finland. That is because he scored his first ever shorthanded goal of his 1o-year NHL career. It came at 12:43 of the second period to put the Flyers up 2-1 at the time. Laughton and Konecny picked up the assists. This was also the fourth shorthanded point of Ristolainen’s career. He had two shorthanded assists while with the Buffalo Sabres and one with the Flyers.

Hayes’s 2022-23 statistics

In 44 games this season, Hayes has 13 goals and 27 assists for 40 points. He is a -6 with 15 penalty minutes,  13 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 125 shots on goal, 14 blocked shots, 31 hits, 19 takeaways and 19 giveaways. Hayes’s game-winning goal came on November 29 in a 3-1 Flyers win over the New York Islanders.

Reaching the .500 mark

With the win, the Flyers are now at .500 with a record of 19 wins, 19 regulation losses, and seven losses in extra time for 45 points. They are five points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for a playoff spot.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Philadelphia Flyers
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Jimmy Hayes

Kevin Hayes records first career NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  38min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets
Patrik Laine registers his 10th career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Jared McCann
Kraken deliver with a record setting round trip
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 16 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak named NHL First Star of the Week to begin 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 10 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins
Kevin Fiala, Kyle Connor and David Pastrnak record weekend hat tricks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 9 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets
Juuse Saros sets Predators franchise record for most saves in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 7 2023
NHL News and Rumors
2023 Winter Classic
Can Bruins build momentum from their Winter Classic win?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top