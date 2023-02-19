Kevin Love Set To Sign With Miami Heat

Veteran forward Kevin Love is reportedly set to join the Miami Heat after agreeing to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend. According to ESPN, the five-time NBA All-Star is expected to sign a deal with the Heat once he clears waivers.

Love, 34, had fallen out of the rotation with the Cavs before the All-Star break and had not played in 12 consecutive games. He subsequently requested a buyout, ending his tenure in Cleveland where he had played since 2014 and helped lead the team to a championship in 2016.

Love Brings Versatility, Depth To Miami

The addition of Love would bring valuable experience to the Heat, who are looking to bolster their roster for a playoff push. Love is known for his versatile play on both ends of the court, and could be a key piece in helping Miami contend for another NBA title.

Love, who began his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, was in the final year of a four-year contract with Cleveland, where he has spent the past seven seasons. This season, Love has been hampered by a thumb injury but has still managed to average 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc. Over his 15-year career, Love has career averages of 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Love Is A Proven Winner

Five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love is set to bring his championship pedigree and versatile skillset to the Miami Heat after agreeing to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Love is not only a proven winner in the NBA, having won a championship with the Cavs in 2016, but he has also achieved international success with USA Basketball. He won gold medals at both the Olympics and the FIBA World Cup as a member of the US national team.

Love’s combination of size and shooting ability makes him an ideal fit for the Heat’s system. At 6’8″, he can play both forward positions and provide spacing on the floor with his 3-point shooting. Love’s ability to rebound and score in the post gives the Heat another option in their frontcourt rotation. With his experience and skillset, Love could be a valuable asset to the Heat as they look to make a push in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Legit Bench Depth Behind Adebayo

In Miami, Love is expected to provide valuable depth to the Heat’s frontcourt, particularly behind All-Star center Bam Adebayo. The stretch forward also reportedly had talks with the Philadelphia 76ers before ultimately choosing to join the Heat.

“It would give us another vet, another guy who’s been through the playoffs, another guy who knows what it takes to win and get to where we want to go,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said.

Miami is currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32-27, and the addition of Love could help boost the team’s playoff prospects. Meanwhile, Cleveland currently sits in fourth place in the East with a record of 38-23.