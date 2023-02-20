Kevin Loves Gets His Buyout, Likely Headed to South Beach

After agreeing to a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend, Kevin Love says he’ll talk with the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat after he clears waivers.

Last Link to Cleveland’s Only Championship Team

The 34-year-old Love was part of the Cavs 2016 championship team that ended a lengthy title drought for the franchise. But he hasn’t played in 12 straight games. He has a sore thumb but the bigger reason is he wasn’t part of Cleveland’s rotation. That led him to request a buyout from the team.

In his 15 NBA seasons with the Cavs and Minnesota Timberwolves, Love averaged a double-double with 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He’s been a solid 3-point shooter (37.2%) and is a former Olympic gold medalist.

Record Night at the NBA All-Star Game

Jayson Tatum scored an All-Star game record 55 points as Team Giannis beat Team Lebron 184-175 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Tatum’s double nickles came on 22 of 31 from the field, including 10 of 18 from downtown. He broke the All-Star Game record for points scored which had been held by Anthony Davis (52) in 2017 while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. Tatums All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz scored 40 points giving them a record 95 points for two players. Tatum, the former Duke Blue Devil star, becomes the first player in NBA history to score 50-plus points in a regular-season game, a playoff contest and now an NBA All-Star Game.

LeBron Suffers a Hand Injury

LeBron James who suffered his first loss as a team captain, scored 13 points in the first-half before injuring his hand. He went for a block on Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors and got his hand caught on the rim. Giannis Antetokounmpo, nursing a wrist injury, started and scored the first basket of the game. He left and didn’t return after getting the hoop on the opening tip. Joel Embid of the Philadelphia 76ers’ and Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks’ both scored 32 points to lead Team Lebron.

The NBA regular season resumes Thursday night with Tatum and the Boston Celtics visiting the Indiana Pacers. It’s one of nine games on the docket.