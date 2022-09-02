Kirk Cousins is somebody that is looked at as an above-average quarterback in the NFL. He’s not the greatest by any means, but he’s more than serviceable and that’s what the Minnesota Vikings are hoping for this season. Kevin O’Connell is hopeful that Kirk Cousins can be a major contribution to this Vikings offense this season.

Kevin O’Connell Expects Big Things from Cousins

Kevin O’Connell had the following to say about Cousins, according to NFL.com:

“Having the previous relationship with him, building that rapport with him has — I don’t want to say it will — it has served us very well early on,” O’Connell told Schein. “I feel like we’ve got a constant dialogue between him and I, you know, we meet a lot about what we’re doing offensively, obviously his role in it, but also just big picture. I want him to feel as involved as he’s ever been in an offense and how we build it and how we’re going to try to attack opponents and I think that’s very, very important. If him and I are on the same page he can be an extension of me and vice versa, I can be an extension of him to our football team in a lot of ways that only enhance his ability to just authentically be himself, lead us and then just go play, because he’s a talented guy, man.”

Vikings’ Offense Could Be Good This Year

With some of the additions that the Minnesota Vikings have recently made and returning wide receivers, this team could be very good this season if Kirk Cousins is the quarterback that many are hoping he can be.