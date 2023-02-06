Kevin Steele Named Alabama Defensive Coordinator

Kevin Steele will take the reins as Alabama’s next defensive coordinator. Steele previously ran Miami’s defense in 2022 and served as Auburn’s defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2020.

The news of Steele’s appointment follows Alabama’s recent hiring of Tommy Rees as the offensive coordinator. Rees brings his experience from his three seasons as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator to his new role at Alabama.

Kevin Steele Returns To Alabama

This will mark Kevin Steele’s third time joining the Alabama coaching staff. He was previously the defensive coordinator in Nick Saban’s first season at Alabama in 2007 and returned in 2013 as the director of player personnel. Steele has also served as Clemson’s defensive coordinator for three seasons and held coaching positions at LSU, Tennessee, Miami, and Auburn.

Steele brings with him a wealth of experience, including his time as a head coach at Baylor from 1999 to 2002. Although his record at Baylor wasn’t impressive, with the team going 9-36 and 1-31 in the Big 12, he has seemingly continued to improve his coaching ability and will be a valuable addition to the University Of Alabama football program.

Steele Has Coached At A Variety Of Schools

Kevin Steele has had a journeyman’s career in college football, and now he’s on the move again. He’s set to take on the role of Alabama’s defensive coordinator, marking his third stint with the Crimson Tide. But before this latest rotation with Alabama, Steele has made his rounds in college football.

After a one-year hiatus from college football in 2021, he was hired at Tennessee before ultimately landing at Miami, where he ran the Hurricanes’ defense in 2022. Steele will now bring defensive prowess to Tuscaloosa once again.

Steele And Saban Go Way Back

Kevin Steele has a close and long-standing relationship with Nick Saban, going back over 40 years. Their paths first crossed in the early 80s when Saban served as Ohio State’s defensive backs coach. Years later, when Saban took the reigns at Alabama, he once again turned to Steele to lead the defense. This reunion marks a significant milestone in the history of their friendship and professional relationship.

Steele has big shoes to fill as he is taking over for Pete Golding who had the Bama defense flying around. The Crimson Tide defense was also ranked 10th in scoring defense, giving up just 19.5 points per game, and third in rushing defense, giving up only 95.5 yards per game on the ground.

Steele’s experience and knowledge of Saban’s system will be vital in helping to maintain Alabama’s dominant defensive play.