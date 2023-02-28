ESPN analyst and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson recently provided his top six list of NFL quarterbacks who are under the most pressure to win a Super Bowl soon.

The list is an interesting combination of young and veteran players.

Check them out.

1. Aaron Rodgers

Johnson puts Aaron Rodgers on this list.

Rodgers is a former Super Bowl Champion, but he is turning 40 this year so his playing career is nearing its end.

There is so much uncertainty surrounding Rodgers and his plans for the 2023 season that we do not know for certain if he will play and if the does which team he will play for.

2. Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen have been AFC favorites for years.

They continue to fall short in the playoffs.

The longer this pattern continues, the more pressure Josh Allen will feel until he is able to deliver Buffalo a Super Bowl Championship, something Jim Kelly and the great Bills teams of the 1990s were unable to do.

3. Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is expected to lead the Dallas Cowboys to the Super Bowl every year; at least that is what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes.

Prescott has fallen short in a very disappointing fashion.

The Cowboys are generations removed from the Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin days.

Until Prescott can deliver a Lombardi Trophy back to Dallas, he will continue to feel the heat.

4. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has also struggled in postseason football games.

He is a former NFL MVP that has carried the Baltimore Ravens on his back in heroic ways during the regular season only to disappoint in the playoffs.

In addition, his contract situation with the Ravens is unstable and uncertain so it is not even clear if or when he will play in 2023 so his name could remain on this list for another year without him ever stepping foot on the football field this season.

5. Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is a talented quarterback, but for various reasons, his Los Angeles Chargers are always a letdown.

He has the ability to win a Super Bowl, but it remains questionable if he or the Chargers organization is equipped to do so.

In the meantime, the bright lights and pressure will be on him.

6. Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is viewed as a generational talent.

His Cincinnati Bengals already made a Super Bowl appearance in 2022 so of course, the pressure is on for Burrow to lead his team back and win the big game.

Burrow will cement his legendary status in Cincinnati if he gives the Bengals their first-ever Super Bowl win.

Do you agree with Keyshawn’s list?