News

Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
2 min read
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

There’s a new way to cash in your time on TikTok.

The best online sportsbooks are offering odds for which account will have the most TikTok followers at the end of 2023. TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms over the last few years and its user base has grown at an exponential rate.

There are over 1 billion active users across 154 countries. Currently, Khaby Lame has the most followers, surpassing dancer Charli D’Amelio with 153 million followers.

TikTok has been highly popularized for its personalized feeds of short videos set to music and sound effects.

Odds for Most Followed TikTok Account at End of 2023

In 2022, social media personality Khaby Lame became the most followed account on TikTok reaching a record high 154.4 million followers. His videos have been liked over 2.51 billion times. Lame leads the list with the best odds to finish 2023 as the most followed account on TikTok at -125.

On the other hand, Charli D’Amelio is not far behind. She was originally the most followed account on TikTok until 2022. The dancer currently has 149.7 million followers but has 5 times the amount of likes on her videos at 11.27 billion. D’Amelio is known for her TikTok dances and her time in the creator house, “The Hype House”. D’Amelio has -105 odds to be the highest followed account at the end of 2023.

Originally a Youtuber, Zach King has moved his magic platform over to TikTok where he’s amassed over 72.8 million followers. King has +1400 odds to be the most followed account. While he doesn’t have as many followers, King has a knack for video editing and impressive shots.

Meanwhile, celebrities like The Rock (+3800) and Will Smith (+3300) are among the longshots to have the most TikTok followers by the end of the year.

Check out the odds below from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

TikTok Personality Odds Play
@khaby.lame -125 BetOnline logo
@charlidamelio -105 BetOnline logo
@zachking +1400 BetOnline logo
@bellapoarch +1800 BetOnline logo
@cznburak +2000 BetOnline logo
@addisonre +2500 BetOnline logo
@kimberly.loaiza +2500 BetOnline logo
@willsmith +3300 BetOnline logo
@therock +3800 BetOnline logo
@dixiedamelio +5000 BetOnline logo
@spencerx +5000 BetOnline logo
@justmaiko +5000 BetOnline logo
@jasonderulo +5000 BetOnline logo
@domelipa +5000 BetOnline logo
@bts_official_bighit +7500 BetOnline logo
@riyaz.14 +7500 BetOnline logo
@junya1gou +10000 BetOnline logo
Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To News

News
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers

Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  47min
News
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  26s
News
DeMeco Ryans 49ers
DeMeco Ryans Becomes Favorite For Texans Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
News
rsz_brock-purdy-1
The 49ers Will Have QB Questions to Answer During Off-Season
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  7h
News
Mikela Shiffrin Wins 84th Race, Now Just 3 Wins From All-Time Record
Mikela Shiffrin Wins 84th Race, Now Just 3 Wins From All-Time Record
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 25 2023
News
Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once To Win Best Picture
Oscars 2023 Odds: Everything Everywhere All At Once To Win Best Picture
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 25 2023
News
The Hefty Cost of an Aaron Rodgers Trade, According to an NFL Insider
The Hefty Cost of an Aaron Rodgers Trade, According to an NFL Insider
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Jan 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top