There’s a new way to cash in your time on TikTok.

The best online sportsbooks are offering odds for which account will have the most TikTok followers at the end of 2023. TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms over the last few years and its user base has grown at an exponential rate.

There are over 1 billion active users across 154 countries. Currently, Khaby Lame has the most followers, surpassing dancer Charli D’Amelio with 153 million followers.

TikTok has been highly popularized for its personalized feeds of short videos set to music and sound effects.

Odds for Most Followed TikTok Account at End of 2023

In 2022, social media personality Khaby Lame became the most followed account on TikTok reaching a record high 154.4 million followers. His videos have been liked over 2.51 billion times. Lame leads the list with the best odds to finish 2023 as the most followed account on TikTok at -125.

On the other hand, Charli D’Amelio is not far behind. She was originally the most followed account on TikTok until 2022. The dancer currently has 149.7 million followers but has 5 times the amount of likes on her videos at 11.27 billion. D’Amelio is known for her TikTok dances and her time in the creator house, “The Hype House”. D’Amelio has -105 odds to be the highest followed account at the end of 2023.

Originally a Youtuber, Zach King has moved his magic platform over to TikTok where he’s amassed over 72.8 million followers. King has +1400 odds to be the most followed account. While he doesn’t have as many followers, King has a knack for video editing and impressive shots.

Meanwhile, celebrities like The Rock (+3800) and Will Smith (+3300) are among the longshots to have the most TikTok followers by the end of the year.

Check out the odds below from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.