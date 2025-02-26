Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension

Khalil Shakir has developed into one of the more reliable wide receivers in the NFL. It has rewarded him as he has now agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills. The deal is reportedly for $60 million with $32 million guaranteed at the time of signing the new contract. Shakir was the Bills’ number one wideout this past season and had become one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets. He is a terrific tier-two wide receiver who has plenty of potential. The Bills recognized this and were smart to make sure one of Allen’s most reliable weapons stays around long-term.

Khalil Shakir’s Impact

Shakir may not be a household name, but there is a reason he had his best year this past season. He is entering year four meaning the prime years of his NFL career should be starting. As alluded to, Khalil Shakir has a high enough ceiling to eventually develop into a top-tier wide receiver. Last season, the former fifth round pick logged career-highs of 821 receiving yards, 76 receptions, and four receiving touchdowns. Moreover, Shakir also tallied a catch percentage of 76.0 percent, 5.1 receptions per game, and 10.8 receiving yards per reception. The Bills wideout was also targeted 100 times and had 35 first downs receiving. Is he Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase? No. However, Khalil Shakir knows his role with the Buffalo Bills and will be a part of their long-term plans going forward. Especially with the rapport he has with league MVP, Josh Allen.

Buffalo’s Outlook Going Into Next Year

The Buffalo Bills know they have to take advantage of their Super Bowl window before it slams closed. Especially with Josh Allen in his prime. Buffalo may lose some key veterans this offseason, particularly on the defensive side. However, they are well coached and could draft some enticing prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft in April. As for Khalil Shakir, his timeline seems to be lined up perfectly with the Bills’ Super Bowl aspirations. They are starting to get desperate for a championship and he is about to enter his prime. Not to mention, Josh Allen has shown he can lead the team to a deep playoff run. The Kansas City Chiefs are just his kryptonite. Considering all of this, one should not sleep on the Buffalo Bills going into next year. Especially if they can sign new and young talent this offseason.