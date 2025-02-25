Khris Middleton Reflects on Time With Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton was one of the key players who was moved at the NBA Trade Deadline. However, there is no ill-will between he and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I’ve had many opportunities,” said Khris Middleton. “That’s the way I’ve kind of looked at it. My time ran out. Simple as that. I mean, I could say my time could have ran out a long time ago. They held onto me, believed in the potential, believed in the work that they saw. But I think this time, it was just we think a different route is better for our team going forward. And I can’t do nothing but respect that.

“They leaned on me in a lot of different ways. Giannis [Antetokounmpo] goes down? They counted on me to take them to the next round. Things like that. Giannis is in and out or we need a big shot or we need whatever, they counted on me many times. And I guess they couldn’t count on me.

“As a player and as a person, I mean, I can’t control their opinions and beliefs on me. I can only control what I think of myself. I definitely think I’m still that player. I can still be that player. Yes, it may take a little bit of time, but I think ultimately I can. But they didn’t think that, and they gotta do what’s best for them.”

Just like Khris Middleton said, sometimes time simply runs out in the Association. There really is no other explanation. His timeline and the Bucks’ timeline no longer correlated. Still, Middleton had some great seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks organization, especially as Giannis‘ co-star for the majority of the time.

His Tenure With the Bucks

Khris Middleton carved out a solid career with the Bucks. Throughout his 12 years with the Bucks, he made three All-Star Teams and was an integral part of the 2021 championship team. During Middleton’s Milwaukee tenure, he averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 total rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. On top of this, Khris Middleton also averaged a field goal percentage of 46.1 percent and a three-point shooting percentage of 38.9 percent during his time with the Bucks. He served his role extremely well and one can make an argument that the Bucks do not win the 2021 NBA Finals without his production. Considering all of this, Khris Middleton will go down as one of the most important players in franchise history for the Milwaukee Bucks.