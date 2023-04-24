Kings’ De’Aaron Fox Has Fractured Finger, Doubtful For Game 5

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has fractured his left index finger, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Fox’s status for Game 5 is up in the air as Charania expects the Kings to list him as doubtful.

Fox's status for Game 5 is up in the air as Charania expects the Kings to list him as doubtful.

De’Aaron Fox Suffered An Injury In Game 4

The injury to Fox’s finger in his left shooting hand is believed to have suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Sunday. Fox played through the injury and finished the game with 38 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

However, the Kings lost Game 4 to the Warriors 126-125 after Harrison Barnes missed a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Steph Curry finished the game with 32 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Klay Thompson finished with 26 points and Jordan Poole chipped in 22 points.

The series is now tied at 2-2 as it heads back to Sacramento for Game 5.

De’Aaron Fox In The Middle Of A Terrific Season

Fox is one of the biggest reasons behind the Kings' turnaround. Fox averaged 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on his way to winning the inaugural winner of the NBA's Kia Clutch Player of the Year Award.

Fox is one of the biggest reasons behind the Kings’ turnaround. Fox averaged 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on his way to winning the inaugural winner of the NBA’s Kia Clutch Player of the Year Award.

Fox has not missed a beat during the postseason, averaging 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists through the first four games.

Fox helped aid the Kings make the playoffs for the first time since 2006, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

Game 5 is set for Wednesday, April 26, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

