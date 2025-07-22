Kings, Doug McDermott Agree to One-Year Deal

The Sacramento Kings are bringing back veteran sharpshooter, Doug McDermott. The small forward’s deal will be worth $3.6 million per NBA Insider, Shams Charania. McDermott spent last year with the Kings and appeared in 42 games. His role has dwindled in the last few years, but he can still provide valuable shooting when called upon. With signing McDermott, Sacramento is addressing their depth at the wing position. Moreover, he will provide a veteran voice in the locker room as he is entering his 12th NBA season. While bringing back Doug McDermott is not the splashiest signing, the Kings are at least signing a wing with plenty of NBA experience.

Doug McDermott, Kings Agree to One-Year Contract Worth $3.6 Million

Doug McDermott’s Career

McDermott has carved a decent career as an NBA journeyman. Throughout his 11 seasons, he has tallied 8.6 points per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 41.1 percent, and a field goal percentage of 47.0 percent. Furthermore, McDermott has also averaged a true shooting percentage of 59.2 percent in 19.5 minutes averaged per contest. His best statistical campaign came during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Indiana Pacers. During that season, McDermott averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 total rebounds per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 38.8 percent, and a field goal percentage of 53.2 percent.

When given the opportunity, Doug McDermott is an efficient offensive threat. Whether he will get meaningful minutes next season with the Sacramento Kings remains to be seen. However, the Kings are hoping he can at least be a valuable veteran piece to a core that is still struggling to find direction. After all, there is a reason that Doug McDermott has stayed in the league for the last 11 seasons.

Sacramento’s Odds for Next Season

The Kings are most likely in for another rough season next year. As of July 21st, 2025, Sacramento has odds of +33,000 to win next year’s NBA Finals. Clearly, not many NBA peers expect Sacramento to be much of a threat in the Western Conference next season. Still, stranger things have happened in the NBA. Every year, there is always a team that surpasses expectations. Sacramento still has some talented players on their roster.

Players such as Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan are multiple time All-Stars for a reason. Not to mention, players such as Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, and Markelle Fultz have also had positive moments. The Kings are most likely in for another rough campaign. However, a depth piece like Dough McDermott could help them make waves in the competitive Western Conference.