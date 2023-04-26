Kings Fox Will Play in NBA Postseason Game Against Warriors Despite Broken Finger

The Sacramento Kings received a jolt of good news prior to Wednesday’s Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors. All-Star and Clutch Award winner De’Aaron Fox says he will play despite a broken finger:

De'Aaron Fox says he will most likely play in Game 5 tomorrow 👀 (via @James_HamNBA)pic.twitter.com/NRlVs5AUSK — Pickswise (@Pickswise) April 25, 2023

Fox suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 126-125 loss to the Warriors in Game 4. He said the injury occurred on a drive to the rim with around 6:30 remaining in the game.

For those wondering: this is the play Fox said he hurt his finger…@CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/X1Iu6uUmRw — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) April 25, 2023

Fox has been the Kings top weapon against the Warriors. He’s averaged 31.5 points, seven assists, six rebounds and 2.5 steals in the first four games of this best-of-seven series.

Sacramento Kings (50-36, 2-2, #3 seed)

Game 5 could be the turning point in a best-of-seven series that is tied 2-2. The Kings won the first two games in Sacramento. The Warriors won Games 3 and 4 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Kings are still listing Fox as questionable for Game 5. But all signs are pointing to him giving it a shot with the first-round series tied at two games apiece.

De'Aaron Fox at practice🔥🦊💯🏀 It looks promising pic.twitter.com/GWSRWYTTF6 — Leo Beas (@beasleo) April 25, 2023

Fox participated in a noncontact practice Tuesday. He appeared to be in good spirits a day after being diagnosed with an avulsion fracture to the left index finger on his shooting hand. He wore a padded splint on the injured finger and went through extra shooting drills.

Golden State Warriors (46-40, 2-2, #6 seed)

The Warriors have had their problems on the road this posting an 11-30 record. But they’ll need to win at least once in Sacramento to advance to the Western Conference semi-finals. That will be easier said than done playing in front of the raucous Kings fans.

Warriors Poole Party

Jordan Poole stepped up in Game 4 scoring 22 points, his high for the series. With Steph Curry (32 points) and Klay Thompson (26 points) scoring in bunches, the Warriors are at their offensive best. And it was no coincidence that all three broke 20 points in a victory. That’s the best news going forward for the Warriors: that their dangerous three-guard lineup is healthy.

Bottom line

Fox is putting forth a brave face. But a shootaround in practice is a far cry from duplicating game conditions. The way I see it the Warriors will still Game 5 in Sacramento and clinch the series at home in Game 6.