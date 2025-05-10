NHL News and Rumors

Kings part ways with general manager Rob Blake

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_10012777_168396541_lowres-2

The Los Angeles Kings have parted ways with general manager Rob Blake according to Eric Stephens of The Athletic on Thursday. Blake had been the general manager of the Kings since April 10, 2017.

Overall Record

Blake was the general manager of the Kings for 618 National Hockey League regular season games, and had a record of 309 wins, 238 regulation losses and 71 losses in extra time, for a winning percentage of .557.

Postseason Bound but no success in the Playoffs

In five of the eight seasons Blake was the Kings general manager, Los Angeles made the playoffs. However, the Kings did not win a single round while Blake was at the helm. In 2018. the Kings were swept by the Vegas Golden Knights. After missing the playoffs three straight years from 2019 to 2021, the Kings were beaten four straight seasons by the Edmonton Oilers.

The last two seasons, the Oilers beat the Kings two completely different ways. In 2024, it was because of exceptional special teams play. Then in 2025, it was because of exceptional depth production, five on five play, and third period play. Either way, the Kings could not adapt to the Oilers overall skill, and and as a result Blake is the one who the Kings decided to replace.

Hall of Fame defenseman

Blake played 14 seasons with the Kings. He was initially there from 1989 to 2001, and again from 2006 to 2008. In 805 games, he had 161 goals and 333 assists for 494 points. Blake was a -88, with 1231 penalty minutes, 248 power-play points, 11 shorthanded points, 29 game-winning goals and 2468 shots on goal. Blake also won the Norris Trophy while with the Kings in 1998.

Who will be the next Kings GM?

There is growing speculation that the new Kings general manager will be Ken Holland of Vernon, British Columbia. Holland had outstanding success as the general manager of the Detroit Red Wings and Oilers. However, one reason why he left the Oilers because of an intention to retire.

 

Topics  
L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck records fourth career NHL playoff shutout

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_10012777_168396541_lowres-2
Kings part ways with general manager Rob Blake
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl scores second NHL playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25707728_168396541_lowres-2
Mikko Rantanen registers historic NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes
Jaccob Slavin scores first Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 7 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Winnipeg Jets v Pittsburgh Penguins
Adam Lowry scores first NHL playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 5 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25707728_168396541_lowres-2
Mikko Rantanen registers first NHL Stanley Cup Playoff hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 4 2025
More News
Arrow to top