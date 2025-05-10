Kings part ways with general manager Rob Blake

The Los Angeles Kings have parted ways with general manager Rob Blake according to Eric Stephens of The Athletic on Thursday. Blake had been the general manager of the Kings since April 10, 2017.

Overall Record

Blake was the general manager of the Kings for 618 National Hockey League regular season games, and had a record of 309 wins, 238 regulation losses and 71 losses in extra time, for a winning percentage of .557.

Postseason Bound but no success in the Playoffs

In five of the eight seasons Blake was the Kings general manager, Los Angeles made the playoffs. However, the Kings did not win a single round while Blake was at the helm. In 2018. the Kings were swept by the Vegas Golden Knights. After missing the playoffs three straight years from 2019 to 2021, the Kings were beaten four straight seasons by the Edmonton Oilers.

The last two seasons, the Oilers beat the Kings two completely different ways. In 2024, it was because of exceptional special teams play. Then in 2025, it was because of exceptional depth production, five on five play, and third period play. Either way, the Kings could not adapt to the Oilers overall skill, and and as a result Blake is the one who the Kings decided to replace.

Hall of Fame defenseman

Blake played 14 seasons with the Kings. He was initially there from 1989 to 2001, and again from 2006 to 2008. In 805 games, he had 161 goals and 333 assists for 494 points. Blake was a -88, with 1231 penalty minutes, 248 power-play points, 11 shorthanded points, 29 game-winning goals and 2468 shots on goal. Blake also won the Norris Trophy while with the Kings in 1998.

Who will be the next Kings GM?

There is growing speculation that the new Kings general manager will be Ken Holland of Vernon, British Columbia. Holland had outstanding success as the general manager of the Detroit Red Wings and Oilers. However, one reason why he left the Oilers because of an intention to retire.