NHL News and Rumors

Kings trade defenseman Jordan Spence to Senators

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26009945_168396541_lowres-2

The Los Angeles Kings have traded defenseman Jordan Spence of Manly, Australia to the Ottawa Senators according to Rogers Sportsnet on Saturday. In return, the Kings received a third round pick, 67th overall, in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft and a sixth round draft pick in the 2026 National Hockey League Entry Draft. Interestingly, the third round pick ended up going to the Carolina Hurricanes. They selected defenseman Kurban Limatov of Moscow, Russia. Limatov played last season with MHC Dynamo Moscow, the junior hockey league affiliate of HC Dynamo Moscow, one of the most notable franchises in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

Second NHL team

The Senators will be Spencer’s second NHL franchise. He played the last four seasons with the Kings from 2021 to 2025. He was the Kings’s fourth round pick, 95th overall, in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Spence in 2024-25

This past season with the Kings, Spence had four goals and 24 assists for 28 points in 79 games. He was a +23 with 16 penalty minutes, five power-play points, 86 shots on goal, 77 blocked shots, 80 hits, 15 takeaways, and 72 giveaways. Spence had career highs in goals, assists, points, plus/minus, shots on goal, blocked shots, hits and takeaways.

Spence had two multi-point games for the Kings this past season. He had two assists in a 7-3 Kings win over the Philadelphia Flyers on December 19, and two assists in a 4-3 Kings overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on December 28. In the Kings’s win over the Flyers, Spence set up Canadian forwards Tanner Jeannot of Estevan, Saskatchewan, and Warren Foegele of Markham, Ontario. In the Kings’s win over the Oilers, Spence ironically set up Foegele and Jeannot again.

Only Australian born player in NHL ever

Spence has just not represented the Kings, and now the Senators. He represents an entire nation. According to Hockey Reference, Spence is the only NHL player of all-time to be born in Australia. Spence was born to a Canadian father and Japanese mother. He moved to Japan at the age of five, where he learned about hockey from his father, and then moved to Cornwall, Prince Edward Island at age 13.

 

 

Topics  
L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors Senators
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26009945_168396541_lowres-2

Kings trade defenseman Jordan Spence to Senators

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks
Ducks trade John Gibson to Red Wings
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26546525_168396541_lowres-2
What we saw from Day 1 of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 28 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18325598_168396541_lowres-2
Oilers trade Evander Kane to Canucks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 26 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
Zdeno Chara and Alexander Mogilny among inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 25 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22913551_168396541_lowres-2
Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to the Flyers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 24 2025
NHL News and Rumors
RCallahan
X reacts to Jonathan Toews coming home to Winnipeg
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 20 2025
More News
Arrow to top